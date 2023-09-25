September 25, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

1. Protests part of democratic traditions, will not prevent them: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Stating that the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) were indulging in politics over release of Cauvery water, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on September 25 said that the Karnataka government would not stop the protests that have broken out over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. “Protest is part of democratic traditions. We will not move to prevent protests,” he said.

Incidentally, Bengaluru Bandh has been called on September 26 by several pro-Kannada organisations with support from a large number of farmers’ associations. Accusing the Opposition of indulging in politics by demanding his resignation, the CM said that the State would strongly argue against the release of water when the matter comes before in Supreme Court on September 26.

2. Bengaluru bandh | Airlines ask passengers to reach KIA early to avoid inconvenience

With commuting to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) likely to be affected due the Bengaluru bandh on September 26, airlines have been asking passengers to plan their travel and reach the airport in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

Akasa Air has asked its passengers to reach the airport at least three hours prior to their flight’s departure. The airline has also given an option for its passengers to rebook on an alternate available flight in case they do not want to travel to or from Bengaluru on September 26. Meanwhile, Vistara has said that its flights will continue as per the current schedule.

3. Deve Gowda writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to file a review petition in SC on Cauvery water sharing

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on September 25, 2023 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately intervene in the Cauvery river water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and asked the Centre to file a review petition in the Supreme Court.

“The Prime Minister should understand the ground realities based on which he should direct the Jal Shakthi Ministry to file a review petition in Supreme Court. Centre should also set up a five-member expert committee that is neutral and having expertise in the field of integrated reservoir operation studies. The committee should assess the water storage in all reservoirs and crop situation to assess if water release is possible,” the former Prime Minister told presspersons.

4. BBMP releases 12% of total pending bills of contractors for works completed under the civic body’s grants

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released ₹411 crore, which is 12.62% of the total pending bills of the contractors who executed works under BBMP grants in Bengaluru. Between 2021 and 2023, works to the tune of ₹3,258 crore were carried out.

According to the order issued on September 15, the BBMP has distributed the money to Chief Engineers (CE) of eight zones and BBMP central for the bills generated between April 2021 to September 2021. The decision to release the funds was taken despite four special investigation teams (SITs) probing the quality of works completed in the last three years under the BJP government. The contractors, however, are unhappy with the quantum of money that has been released.