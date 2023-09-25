HamberMenu
Bengaluru bandh | Airlines ask passengers to reach Kempegowda International Airport early to avoid inconvenience  

Akasa Air has asked its passengers to reach the airport at least three hours prior to their flight’s departure.

September 25, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Vayu Vajra airport buses which plies from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to several key locations in Bengaluru. Services of these buses are likely to be affected owing to the bandh on September 26, 2023.

A file photo of Vayu Vajra airport buses which plies from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to several key locations in Bengaluru. Services of these buses are likely to be affected owing to the bandh on September 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

As commuting to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is likely to be affected due the Bengaluru bandh on September 26, airlines have been asking passengers to plan their travel and reach the airport in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

Bengaluru bandh call likely to bring city to a halt on September 26

“Due to the Bandh declared in Bengaluru on 26 Sep 2023, there may be an impact on public transport facilities for travel to and from the airport. To ensure a seamless experience, we recommend that you plan for extra travel time and reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to the departure of your Akasa Air flight,” the airlines posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The airline has also given an option for its passengers to rebook on an alternate available flight in case they do not want to travel to or from Bengaluru on September 26.

“In case you choose not to travel to or from Bengaluru on 26 Sep 2023, you may request to be rebooked on an alternate, available flight at no additional cost, by calling our Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131,” said the airline.

Another airline Vistara has said that its flights will continue as per the current schedule.

Replying to a passenger who sought information on the airline’s flight schedule, Vistara posted, “Please be advised that our flights will continue to operate according to the current schedule. For any additional updates or changes, we encourage you to stay connected with our official social media channels.”

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that it would be issuing an advisory to passengers to plan their travel to and from the airport as there might be disruption of operations of private cabs and buses due to the bandh.

