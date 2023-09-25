HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

BBMP releases 12% of total pending bills of contractors for works completed under the civic body’s grants

The funds were released despite four special investigation teams (SITs) still probing the quality of works completed in the last three years under the BJP government.  

September 25, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
A view of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) building in Bengaluru.

A view of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) building in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released ₹411 crore, which is 12.62% of the total pending bills of the contractors who executed works under BBMP grants in Bengaluru. Between 2021 and 2023, works to the tune of ₹3,258 crore were carried out. 

ALSO READ
With just 10% allocation, contractors who executed ward works have to wait longer for bill clearance

According to the order issued on September 15 (a copy of which is available with The Hindu), the BBMP has distributed the money to Chief Engineers (CE) of eight zones and BBMP central. The released amount pertains to the bills generated between April 2021 to September 2021. During a meeting that was held recently, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath had said the civic body would release ₹700 crore, which is 50% of total pending bills from April 2021 to March 2022. The total pending bills is valued at ₹1,300 crore. 

The decision was taken to release the funds after the government announced payment to already beleaguered contractors who have been demanding clearance of dues. The announcement came despite four special investigation teams (SITs) probing the quality of works completed in the last three years under the BJP government. The contractors are however unhappy with the quantum of money that was released. 

Details of funds released

Department Funds released in Rs
Chief Engineer (Central) 4,26,59,146
Chief Engineer (East)50,82,81,178
Chief Engineer (West)26,35,77,397
Chief Engineer (South)44,65,26,830
Chief Engineer (Yelahanka)99,08,40,676
Chief Engineer (Mahadevapura)10,82,32,671
Chief Engineer (RR Nagar)45,58,91,555
Chief Engineer (Bommanahalli)65,17,12,045
Chief Engineer (Dasarahalli)64,20,78,268
Total 411,03,99,766

Contractors unhappy

BBMP Contractors’ Association President, K.T. Manjunath said Mr. Giri Nath had promised to release 50% of ₹1,300 crore which has not been implemented. The contractors will not get the pending dues as they expected. The payment will be done based on seniority and only a few lucky ones will get the money first as political allegiance will also come into play during payment, he said. He urged the BBMP to release additional ₹200 crore immediately.

Clarifying about the release, Mr. Giri Nath said he had told about 50% release when the government had announced clearance of 50% of the total bill. But now, the government had ordered 75% payment of total individual bills. In the changed scenario, the BBMP will be releasing funds every month, he said. “We will be releasing another tranche of money in October. Month on month, the pending bills will be cleared,” he added.  

The payment will be done by Zonal Chief Engineers, which means the files of the completed works will be inspected by them. This also means the SIT has little role to play in the scheme of things. 

Related Topics

bengaluru / BBMP / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.