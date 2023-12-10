Top news of the day: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai set to become Chhattisgarh Chief Minister; Mayawati declares nephew Akash Anand as political heir, and more

December 10, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Vishnu Deo Sai set to become Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

Vishnu Deo Sai, a tribal leader from the Sarguja region, has been chosen as the Chhattisgarh BJP Legislature Party leader on December 11. His name was proposed by former Chief Minister Raman Singh and supported by former Minister and senior MLA Brijmohan Agrawal.

BSP chief Mayawati declares nephew Akash Anand as political heir, says party leader

“Akash (Anand) has been declared the ‘uttaradhikari (heir)‘ by Mayawatiji,” Udayveer Singh, the BSP’s Shahjahanpur district unit chief, told reporters. The party’s official statement, however, did not mention any such decision.

Politics of so-called freebies distort expenditure priorities, says Vice-President Dhankhar

In his address at a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) event marking Human Rights Day at Bharat Mandapam, he also said that no part of the globe is so “blossoming, prospering with human rights as our country”.

Hope Supreme Court delivers verdict in favour of people of J&K: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Article 370 petitions

Mr. Azad, who floated the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) after parting ways with the Congress, said he cannot foresee Parliament reversing the decisions taken on August 5, 2019 as it would require a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

Adequate arrangements made to ensure peace in Kashmir ahead of Article 370 verdict, says IGP Birdi

Asked if orders invoking section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on the misuse of social media were related to the Supreme Court’s expected judgment, he said there have been several incidents of some elements trying to provoke people.

Cyber frauds manned by human trafficking victims expanding beyond southeast Asia, according to joint Interpol operation

According to the Interpol, the Telangana Police registered one of the first cases in India of human trafficking committed for the purpose of forcing victims to commit cyber fraud.

T.N. government allots ₹1.9 crore for cleaning government schools in cyclone-hit districts

While Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur will get ₹50 lakh each, Kancheepuram district will get ₹40 lakh.

Cyclone Michaung | Cash relief likely to cover 25 to 30 lakh families in T.N.

Certain stipulations are going to be laid down in the Government Order, which will empower District Collectors to notify the affected areas.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visits former CM KCR at Yashoda hospital

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minster D. Anasuya Seethakka and former Minister Shabbir Ali. Mr. Revanth Reddy enquired about the Mr. Rao’s health with Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao who was present at the hospital.

COP28 pledges meet only 30% of needed energy emission cuts: IEA

“While the pledges are positive steps forward in tackling the energy sector’s greenhouse gas emissions, they would not be nearly enough to move the world onto a path to reaching international climate targets, in particular the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” the International Energy Agency said in a report.

Heavy fighting across Gaza as Israel presses ahead with renewed U.S. military and diplomatic support

Israel has faced rising international outrage and calls for a permanent cease-fire after the killing of thousands of Palestinian civilians. Nearly 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced within the besieged territory, where U.N. agencies say there is no safe place to flee.

FPIs invest ₹26,505 crore in equities in 1st six sessions of December

This came following a net investment of ₹9,000 crore in October. Before this, overseas investors withdrew ₹39,300 crore in August and September, data with the depositories showed.

Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto win Guwahati Masters Super 100 title

The duo produced a stellar performance to beat Taipei’s Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui 21-13, 21-19 to bag its third title in four finals.