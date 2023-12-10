T.N. government allots ₹1.9 crore for cleaning government schools in cyclone-hit districts

December 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday allocated ₹1.9 crore for cleaning and maintaining government schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts as they were affected by Cyclone Michaung. While Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur will get ₹50 lakh each, Kancheepuram district will get ₹40 lakh. The schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday after the cleaning works are completed and an inspection is undertaken by the department. A total of 17 nodal officers visited the schools in the four districts to check their status for reopening.