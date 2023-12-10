HamberMenu
T.N. government allots ₹1.9 crore for cleaning government schools in cyclone-hit districts

While Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur will get ₹50 lakh each, Kancheepuram district will get ₹40 lakh

December 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday after the cleaning works are completed.

The schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday after the cleaning works are completed. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday allocated ₹1.9 crore for cleaning and maintaining government schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts as they were affected by Cyclone Michaung. While Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur will get ₹50 lakh each, Kancheepuram district will get ₹40 lakh. The schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday after the cleaning works are completed and an inspection is undertaken by the department. A total of 17 nodal officers visited the schools in the four districts to check their status for reopening.

