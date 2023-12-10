HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hope Supreme Court delivers verdict in favour of people of J&K: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Article 370 petitions

Ghulam Nabi Azad pointed out that the special provisions were enacted by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1925 to protect the land and jobs for the people of Jammu and Kashmir

December 10, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. File

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed hope on Sunday that the Supreme Court will deliver a verdict in favour of the people here on a bunch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019.

“I have said it earlier...there are only two [institutions] that can return Articles 370 and 35A to the people of Jammu and Kashmir — Parliament and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court Bench is non-partisan and we hope that it will give a decision in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Azad told reporters here.

Mr. Azad, who floated the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) after parting ways with the Congress, said he cannot foresee Parliament reversing the decisions taken on August 5, 2019 as it would require a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

“To return Article 370 and Article 35A would require 350 seats [in the Lok Sabha]. Any regional party in Jammu and Kashmir can get three, four or a maximum of five seats. That would not be enough. I do not see the opposition mustering such numbers. [Prime Minister Narendra] Modiji had the majority, but he did not do it. So it is only the Supreme Court that can do it,” he said.

Mr. Azad said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of their religion or ethnicity, have an emotional attachment with the special provisions of the Constitution that were repealed four years ago.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are attached to Article 370 and Article 35A, not politically but emotionally. It is important that these [provisions] are restored for securing our present and future,” he said.

The former Union Minister pointed out that the special provisions were enacted by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1925 to protect the land and jobs for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“These provisions found a place in the Constitution of the country after independence in the form of Article 35A. So many governments came and went over the last 100 years and no one felt the need to change it,” he added.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Article 370

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.