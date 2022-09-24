The major news headlines of the day and more.

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Anti-child sexual abuse drive: CBI conducts searches in 20 States

The operation code-named “MeghaChakra” is being carried out following the inputs received from the Interpol’s Singapore special unit based on the information received from the authorities in New Zealand. Searches are being carried out in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Telengana and Tamil Nadu among others.

Shashi Tharoor gets nomination forms collected for Congress president poll

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s close aide Aalim Javeri collected the forms from the office of the party’s central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry at the AICC headquarters here on the first day of the start of the nomination process. After over two decades, the Congress is set to see a contest for the post of party chief with Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot, who has announced his candidature, expected to take on Tharoor.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders SIT probe in 19-year-old woman’s murder; BJP expels father, brother of accused from party

The body of Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly murdered by the son of Uttarakhand’s senior BJP leader and his aides, was recovered from Chilla canal on September 24. Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami assured speedy justice to the victim’s family and removed the father of the accused from the party and his elder brother from the post of nominated vice-chairman of the State’s OBC Commission. Mr. Dhami had also ordered to demolish the resort owned by the main accused Pulkit Arya, son of Vinod Arya, who was the Minister of State under the previous BJP government headed by Trivendra Singh Rawat in Uttarakhand.

Centre gives top priority to strengthen border infrastructure: Amit Shah

Addressing personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal at the Fatehpur outpost, falling in Bihar’s Kishanganj district along the border with Nepal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also underscored the Centre’s sensitivity towards welfare needs of those manning the country’s international boundaries. “Between 2008 and 2014, annually around ₹4,000 crore were spent on border infrastructure projects. This subsequently climbed to nearly ₹6,000 crore per year,” he said after inaugurating buildings of Fatehpur, Raniganj, Aamgachhi, Pekatola and Beria outposts. The total money spent on border infrastructure projects under the NDA rule at the Centre has been ₹44,600 crore, he said.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit acting at behest of BJP: Aam Aadmi Party

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab sharpened its attack against Governor Banwarilal Purohit, alleging that he is acting at the behest of the BJP. The fresh attack came a day after the Governor’s office sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed September 27 Assembly session. Mr. Purohit had come under fire after he stopped the government from holding a special Session of the Assembly on September 22 to bring a “confidence motion”. AAP leader and Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora accused Mr. Purohit of cancelling the earlier special session at the instance of the BJP-led Centre to make the party’s “Operation Lotus” a success.

Quad members oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change status quo in Indo-Pacific

The foreign ministers of the Quad grouping of India, Australia, Japan and the United States met in New York City on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly to deepen Quad multilateral cooperation in support of advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient, according to the joint readout of the meeting. “The Quad’s vision is for a region where the rules-based international order is upheld, and where the principles of freedom, rule of law, democratic values, peaceful settlement of disputes, sovereignty, and territorial integrity are respected,” the joint readout released by the US State Department said.

Russians strike Ukraine as Kremlin-staged votes continue

Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities on September 24 as Kremlin-orchestrated votes continued in occupied regions of Ukraine to pave the way for their annexation by Moscow. Zaporizhzhia Governor Oleksandr Starukh said the Russians targeted infrastructure facilities in the Dnieper River city, and one of the missiles hit an apartment building, killing one person and injuring seven others. The Russian forces also struck other areas in Ukraine, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Iran must deal decisively with protests, says President Ebrahim Raisi

Thirty-five people have been killed in the weeklong demonstrations, according to Iran’s state television, with protest spreading to most of the country’s 31 provinces. State media quoted President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday as saying Iran must “deal decisively with those who oppose the country’s security and tranquillity”. He was speaking by telephone to the family of a member of the Basij volunteer force killed while taking part in the crackdown on unrest in the northeastern city of Mashhad. The President “stressed the necessity to distinguish between protest and disturbing public order and security, and called the events ... a riot,” state media reported.

Pope Francis appeals to the young to save the planet, find peace

Pope Francis, visiting Assisi, the birthplace of his namesake saint who was close to nature, called on September 24, 2022 for “courage” in abandoning fossil fuels and lamented that older generations didn’t know how to protect the planet and secure peace. He told young people he was pinning his hopes on their efforts in working to save the planet and to make the world’s economy more attentive to the poor.

Typhoon lashes central Japan, killing at least two

Shizuoka city, southwest of the capital, Tokyo, was hit especially hard, seeing a record 417 mm (16.42 inches) of precipitation since the rain started on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Winds at the centre of Typhoon Talas were blowing at about 65 kph (40 mph), with peak gusts of about 90 kph (56 mph), it said. Power was also cut to about 120,000 households, supplier Chubu Electric Power Grid Co said, adding that a landslide had knocked over two electricity pylons.

India is on track to attract $100 billion FDI this fiscal, says government

India is on track to attract $100 billion foreign direct investment in the current fiscal on account of economic reforms and ease of doing business, the government said. In 2021-22, the country received the “highest ever” foreign inflows of $83.6 billion. “This FDI has come from 101 countries, and invested across 31 union territories and states and 57 sectors in the country. On the back of economic reforms and Ease of Doing Business in recent years, India is on track to attract $100 billion FDI in the current FY (financial year),” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

Roger Federer’s last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.

India vs Australia third T20I | Harshal, Chahal’s form in focus ahead of series decider against Australia

India were able to plug the gaps in Nagpur to level the three-match series with a comprehensive win in the eight-over-a-side contest. But they will need their bowlers, especially Harshal and Chahal, to overcome their struggles ahead of the T20 World Cup. India had got off to an electric start in the last game with Axar Patel bowling a fiery two-over spell that included a couple of wickets but they are struggling at the back end of the innings.