Top news of the day: Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab CM; Won’t interfere with States’ decisions on school reopening, says SC, and more

Congress leader and MLA Charanjit Singh Channi on September 20 took oath as Chief Minister of Punjab. Two Deputy Chief Ministers — O.P. Soni and Sukhjinder Randhawa — also took oath along with the Chief Minister. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy, with Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, State unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and others, present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the first-ever in-person summit of the four leaders of the Quadrilateral Framework (Quad) in the Indo-Pacific on Friday in Washington, in many ways, is the highlight of his visit to the U.S., where he will also address the United Nations General Assembly.

A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on September 20 morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the government to explain steps taken by it to facilitate persons with disabilities to gain easy access to COVID-19 vaccines in order to equally protect them against the virus. A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and B.V. Nagarathna issued notice on a petition filed by NGO Evara Foundation, represented by advocate Pankaj Sinha, saying it had raised a “significant issue”. The court directed the government to respond in two weeks.

The Supreme Court on Monday said the judiciary will not interfere with State governments’ decision when or not to open schools. A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and B.V. Nagarathna said the decision to open schools is entirely that of individual States and the court will not “queer the pitch”.

India would resume the export of COVID-19 vaccines under ‘Vaccine Maitri’ in order to fulfill the commitment towards COVAX, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday. “We are resuming Vaccine Maitri next month in line with our motto ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’,’’ he said.

India will use its voice at the high-level United Nations General Assembly to forcefully take up global issues such as terrorism, climate change, equitable and affordable access to vaccines, Indo-Pacific and U.N. reforms, the country’s envoy to the world organisation has said.

The proposed construction of a Greenfield airport on the Cheruvalli estate near Erumeli, Kottayam appears to have hit turbulence with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) finding fault with its design and techno-economic feasibility report.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has lavished praise on young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, saying he absorbed the pressure and played a “remarkable” innings which gave the team a chance against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their IPL match.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in and around Kolkata on Monday when these places woke up to waterlogged roads and non-stop downpour continuing from the small hours of Sunday.

As many as 16,602 persons were vaccinated in the second mega vaccination programme held in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu on September 19. According to Collector P.N. Sridhar, the vaccines were administered in 423 camps. The camps began at 7 a.m. and ended at 7 p.m. About 12,804 people took the first dose of the vaccine while 3,798 took the second dose. Official sources said there was no wastage of doses.

Former Union ministers Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor on Monday slammed the U.K.'s COVID-19-related travel rules, under which Indians vaccinated with Covishield would still be treated as unvaccinated, with Mr. Ramesh saying it "smacks of racism".

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the false propaganda unleashed by Opposition parties could not halt the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s winning streak that began in the 2019 general elections, when it won an unprecedented 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats and 151 Assembly constituencies out of 175.

Overall job postings in August grew by 14% year-on-year (YoY), while industries such as garments, textiles, leather, gems & jewellery grew 24% between July and August this year with festive season pushing up demand for seasonal hiring, said a Monster Employment Index released on Monday.