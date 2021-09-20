COVID-19 vaccine export to be resumed next month

More than 100 crore doses will be made in coming quarter: Mandaviya

India would resume the export of COVID-19 vaccines under ‘Vaccine Maitri’ in order to fulfill the commitment towards COVAX, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday.

“We are resuming Vaccine Maitri next month in line with our motto ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’,’’ he said. The surplus supply of vaccines would be used to fulfill India’s commitment towards the world for the collective fight against the virus.

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation.

Speaking about increased vaccine production in the coming months, he stated that more than 30 crore doses would be made in October. More than 100 crore doses would be produced in the coming quarter, he added.

Highlighting the importance of indigenous research and production of COVID-19 vaccines, he observed that India’s vaccination drive had been a role model for the world and it was marching ahead with great speed. “More than four times, we have crossed one crore vaccination administration in a single day since the drive commenced on January 16,’’ he noted.