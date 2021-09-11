Top news of the day: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns; custom duties on edible oil cut to ease retail prices, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The BJP is likely to announce his replacement by evening as party general secretary B. L. Santosh is understood to have been holding meetings at the State party headquarters.

With the reduction, the effective duty on crude palm oil, crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil will come down to 24.75% whereas effective duty on refined palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil will be 35.75%.

Such investigations should be handled with great care and sensitivity, it says.

1.83 lakh criminal appeals pending in court, U.P. government tells Supreme Court.

Farmers call off protests outside Karnal district headquarters after Haryana government ordered a probe to be conducted by a retired judge.

It is now the first State in the country to embark on Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLoS) flights to deliver the payload.

The talks took place at a time when the global focus is on the situation in Afghanistan after its takeover by the Taliban, and the issue figured in the deliberations.

The doses were provided through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct State procurement category.

Mr. Biden was a senator when hijackers commandeered four planes and exacted the nation’s worst terror attack in 2001. Now he marks the 9/11 anniversary for the first time as commander in chief.

PIA will be the first foreign commercial service to start operations since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

Rohullah Azizi was going somewhere in a car on September 10, when Taliban fighters stopped him at a checkpoint. “As we hear at the moment Taliban shot him and his driver at the checkpoint.” Azizi’s nephew said.

He said that when big economies of the world were busy defending themselves during the pandemic, India was engaged in reforms.

Jim Lanzone replaces Guru Gowrappan, who led Verizon’s media business since 2018 and has now been named senior adviser to Apollo’s private equity business.

The England and India players were supposed to fly into UAE from Manchester together in a bubble to bubble transfer but COVID-19 cases in the visitors’ camp forced IPL teams to make their own arrangements.

The hospital also said Pelé is “awake, actively talking and keeing his vital signs in normality.