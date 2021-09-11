News

Top news of the day: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns; custom duties on edible oil cut to ease retail prices, and more

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani meets Governor Acharya Devrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar to submit his resignation. Photo: Gujarat Information Department  

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns

The BJP is likely to announce his replacement by evening as party general secretary B. L. Santosh is understood to have been holding meetings at the State party headquarters.

Government cuts custom duties on edible oil to ease retail prices

With the reduction, the effective duty on crude palm oil, crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil will come down to 24.75% whereas effective duty on refined palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil will be 35.75%.

Trend of government agencies harassing independent media must stop: Editors Guild

Such investigations should be handled with great care and sensitivity, it says.

CJI raises concerns over huge backlog of criminal cases in Allahabad High Court

1.83 lakh criminal appeals pending in court, U.P. government tells Supreme Court.

Farmers call off Karnal sit-in as Haryana orders probe into ‘lathicharge’ incident

Farmers call off protests outside Karnal district headquarters after Haryana government ordered a probe to be conducted by a retired judge.

Telangana launches ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project to drone-deliver vaccines, medicines to remote areas

It is now the first State in the country to embark on Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLoS) flights to deliver the payload.

India, Australia hold inaugural ‘2+2’ talks

The talks took place at a time when the global focus is on the situation in Afghanistan after its takeover by the Taliban, and the issue figured in the deliberations.

Over 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

The doses were provided through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct State procurement category.

Biden marks 9/11 anniversary with tribute, call for unity

Mr. Biden was a senator when hijackers commandeered four planes and exacted the nation’s worst terror attack in 2001. Now he marks the 9/11 anniversary for the first time as commander in chief.

Pakistan’s PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul from September 13

PIA will be the first foreign commercial service to start operations since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

Brother of former Afghan Vice-President shot dead by Taliban

Rohullah Azizi was going somewhere in a car on September 10, when Taliban fighters stopped him at a checkpoint. “As we hear at the moment Taliban shot him and his driver at the checkpoint.” Azizi’s nephew said.

India’s economy recovered more strongly than it got impacted during pandemic: Modi

He said that when big economies of the world were busy defending themselves during the pandemic, India was engaged in reforms.

Yahoo names Tinder top boss as CEO

Jim Lanzone replaces Guru Gowrappan, who led Verizon’s media business since 2018 and has now been named senior adviser to Apollo’s private equity business.

Bairstow, Dawid Malan pull out of IPL, citing personal reasons

The England and India players were supposed to fly into UAE from Manchester together in a bubble to bubble transfer but COVID-19 cases in the visitors’ camp forced IPL teams to make their own arrangements.

Football legend Pelé remains in intensive care after surgery

The hospital also said Pelé is “awake, actively talking and keeing his vital signs in normality.


