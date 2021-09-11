International

Brother of former Afghan Vice-President shot dead by Taliban

Amrullah Saleh, Vice President of Afghanistan. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Taliban shot dead the brother of Amrullah Saleh, the former Vice-President of Afghanistan, and his driver in northern Panjshir Province, Saleh’s nephew said on Saturday.

Shuresh Saleh said his uncle Rohullah Azizi was going somewhere in a car on Thursday, when Taliban fighters stopped him at a checkpoint. “As we hear at the moment Taliban shot him and his driver at the checkpoint.” he said.

A message left with a Taliban spokesman on Saturday, was not immediately returned.

Also Read
Members of the Taliban Badri 313 military unit stand beside damaged and discarded vehicles parked near the destroyed Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) base in Deh Sabz district northeast of Kabul on September 6, 2021 after the US pulled all its troops out of the country.

News Analysis | Taliban’s message to the world — We haven’t changed

 

Shuresh Saleh said it was unclear where his uncle, an anti-Taliban fighter, was headed when the Taliban caught him. He said phones were not working in the area.

Amrullah Saleh led forces resisting the Taliban in Panjshir, which was the last holdout province to be overrun by Afghanistan’s new rulers.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly show Taliban opening fire on anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir, whom they have arrested.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 4:51:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/brother-of-former-afghan-vp-shot-dead-by-taliban/article36400731.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY