Top news of the day: PM Modi says Congress manifesto has stamp of Muslim League; Leh Apex Body cancels border march, says will continue peaceful agitation, and more

April 06, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Congress manifesto has stamp of Muslim League: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has alleged that the Congress manifesto had the “stamp of the Muslim League and the Left”. Addressing an election rally in Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Modi, without explaining the reason for drawing the comparison, said the present Congress had moved away from the Congress of the freedom movement. Meanwhile Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waded into The Guardian report on the Indian government’s role in eliminating terrorists in Pakistan. “The report of the reputed paper has brought global attention to how terrorists were eliminated in Pakistan between 2020 and 2022. Only The Guardian can tell about the source of its report but no one shall doubt the government has zero tolerance on any form of corruption and anarchy,” he said.

Sonia Gandhi accuses PM Modi of tearing apart country’s dignity, democracy

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tearing apart the country’s dignity and democracy and claimed that various tactics were being used to force opposition leaders to join the BJP. Addressing an election event in Jaipur, the former Congress chief claimed that for the last 10 years, the country has been in the hands of a government that left no stone unturned to promote unemployment, inflation, economic crisis and inequality.

Leh Apex Body cancels border march in Ladakh, says will continue peaceful agitation

The Leh Apex Body has withdrawn their proposed march to the Changthang border with China on April 7, saying it is doing so in the interest of people even as it accused the administration of turning Leh into a “war zone”. The LAB said they have already achieved their objective of creating awareness among the people of the country about the plight of farmers. They said the farmers are losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants in the south and “Chinese encroachments” in the north. They said they will continue their peaceful peaceful agitation in support of their various demands, especially Statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

Poor have become destitute while wealth concentrated at the top, says CPI manifesto, calling for BJP to be voted out of power

The Communist Party of India has released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, calling for a change of government at the Centre. “Unemployment and price rise have become the biggest woes for the people. BJP’s rule has resulted in unprecedented concentration of wealth at the top while the poor are pushed to destitution,” said party general secretary D. Raja. The party will work towards complete restoration of the Old Pension Scheme; abolition of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act; and will continue to fight politically and legally to remove the arbitrary cap of 50% on reservations.

CBI busts infant trafficking network; arrests seven accused, rescues three children

“Two male infants of just 1.5 days and 15 days and one female child of one month have also been rescued by the CBI during the operation. Incriminating articles besides ₹5.5 lakh in cash have been seized,” said an agency official.

Rare disease patients seek inclusion in BJP’s manifesto for funding

In a two-page letter, patients and caregivers said that rare diseases, especially chronic and ultra-rare conditions, including Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSD) such as Gaucher disease, Pompe disease, MPS I and II, Neiman Pick disease, and Fabry disease, present a unique set of challenges.

Delhi Excise policy case | Kavitha moves court opposing CBI plea to quiz her in Tihar jail

Advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for BRS leader K. Kavitha, told a Delhi court that CBI thwarted the due process of law by filing the plea “behind her back”. “I have grave apprehension that CBI may not have divulged true facts in order to obtain a favourable order from the court,” he told the court and urged it to keep the order in abeyance until Kavitha’s side is heard.

NIA official suffers minor injuries in attack on team at West Bengal’s Bhupatinagar

The NIA team was visiting the area in connection with investigation in the Bhupatinagar blast case of December 2022. The explosion due to crude bombs on December 3, 2022, had claimed three lives. Officials have arrested two key conspirators “amid stiff resistance from an unruly crowd in the State’s East Medinipore district.”

Pakistan responds to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on terrorism

In response to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on terrorism where he said that “If they [terrorists] run away to Pakistan, we will enter Pakistan to kill them (Pakistan mein ghus ke marenge),” Pakistan on April 6 said that the Indian government “habitually resorts to hateful rhetoric to fuel hyper-nationalistic sentiments, unapologetically exploiting such discourse for electoral gains.”

Six months of Israel-Hamas war: revisiting 10 key moments in pictures

A look back at key moments in the six-month war which has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and brought the north to the brink of famine, according to the United Nations.

Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv kill 6 and wound 11

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three cruise missiles and 28 drones, Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk said in a statement. Russia fired 32 Iranian-made Shahed drones and six missiles at Ukraine overnight, according to the air force commander.

China may misuse AI to target elections in India, U.S. to boost geopolitical interests: Microsoft

“With major elections taking place around the world this year, particularly in India, South Korea and the United States, we assess that China will, at a minimum, create and amplify AI-generated content to benefit its interests,” Clint Watts, General Manager, Microsoft Threat Analysis Center, said in a blog post. Despite the chances of such content in affecting election results remaining low, China’s increasing experimentation in augmenting memes, videos, and audio will likely continue – and may prove more effective down the line, he said. China will do it along with North Korea, he wrote.

One-fourth of Vistara pilots reject new pay formula, top airline official claims ‘less than 2%’ rejections

More than one in four pilots in Vistara have not accepted the new pay structure announced in mid-February ahead of the merger with Air India. The integration of the two airlines has also escalated concerns over inadequate manpower and raised questions over safety being compromised to expedite training.

IPL-17: MI vs DC | Suryakumar back in mix as faltering Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals desperate to arrest slide

With three losses in a row, MI are languishing at the bottom whereas Delhi Capitals have spiralled down to the ninth spot in the 10-team points table following a 106-run hammering in their last match.