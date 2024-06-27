GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Parliament session day 4 LIVE updates: President Murmu to address joint sitting of Parliament today

Earlier on Wednesday, Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time in a row

Updated - June 27, 2024 09:50 am IST

Published - June 27, 2024 09:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and other MPs attend the proceedings of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and other MPs attend the proceedings of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the joint sitting of Parliament today, which will be her first presidential address after the formation of the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Following the President’s address, a motion of thanks will be moved in both Houses of Parliament, which will be discussed by the members.

Also read: Re-elected as Speaker, Om Birla brings resolution on Emergency

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday and the Rajya Sabha session will start from today.

Earlier on Wednesday, Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time in a row after the motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was adopted by the House through a voice vote on Wednesday.

Also read: Government, Opposition yet to come to terms with the message of 2024 Lok Sabha poll verdict?

Speaking on occasion, Birla urged that there should be a new vision and resolve for the 18th Lok Sabha.

Follow live updates:

    Related Topics

    Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha / Parliament proceedings

    Top News Today

    0 / 0
    Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
    • Access 10 free stories every month
    • Save stories to read later
    • Access to comment on every story
    • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
    • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
    Sign in

    Comments

    Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

    We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.