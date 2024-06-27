President Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the joint sitting of Parliament today, which will be her first presidential address after the formation of the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Following the President’s address, a motion of thanks will be moved in both Houses of Parliament, which will be discussed by the members.

Also read: Re-elected as Speaker, Om Birla brings resolution on Emergency

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday and the Rajya Sabha session will start from today.

Earlier on Wednesday, Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time in a row after the motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was adopted by the House through a voice vote on Wednesday.

Also read: Government, Opposition yet to come to terms with the message of 2024 Lok Sabha poll verdict?

Speaking on occasion, Birla urged that there should be a new vision and resolve for the 18th Lok Sabha.

Follow live updates: