Top news of the day: New China border law gives stamp of approval for PLA’s LAC actions; witness alleges NCB official demanded ₹25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son, and more

It calls on the state and military to safeguard territory and ‘combat any acts’ that undermine China’s territorial claims.

Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case, told the media that NCB officials also asked him to sign blank papers. However, an NCB official denied the allegations, terming them as "completely false and malicious".

Health workers had set a new example by achieving the milestone of 100-crore vaccine doses, he says in his radio address.

Sanjay Raut alleges only 23 crore doses administered till date; BJP dubs his claims ‘laughable’.

Addressing the rally in Bhagwati Nagar area, the Home Minister said no one will now be able to create any hurdle in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

News Analysis | Congress versus Congress plays out in social media in Punjab

The turmoil in the Punjab Congress was playing itself on social media on Sunday with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu asserting that he wouldn’t let the political discourse to deviate from “real issues” and Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari describing the situation in his party as ‘anarchy’.

The 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier, the largest and most complex warship to be built in India, successfully completed a five-day maiden sea voyage in August.

The Prime Minister will hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summits.

Journalist Maria Ressa from the Philippines is one of two journalists to have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021, along with Russian Editor Dmitry Muratov. In an interview to The Hindu, Ms. Ressa, who is the author of upcoming book How to Stand Up to a Dictator speaks about her battles with the Philippines government and ‘Big Tech’ social media companies.

The United States had offered a $5 million bounty for information leading to the arrest of Otoniel.

He urged the textile industry to focus on speed, skill and scale and get into innovative partnership.

The proposed price increase comes after a gap of 14 years.

India has won all the 12 matches against Pakistan in the World Cup games.