Top news of the day: New China border law gives stamp of approval for PLA’s LAC actions; witness alleges NCB official demanded ₹25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son, and more

New China border law gives stamp of approval for PLA’s LAC actions
It calls on the state and military to safeguard territory and ‘combat any acts’ that undermine China’s territorial claims.
Witness alleges NCB official demanded ₹25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son
Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case, told the media that NCB officials also asked him to sign blank papers. However, an NCB official denied the allegations, terming them as "completely false and malicious".
Mann Ki Baat | Success of COVID-19 vaccination shows India’s capability, says Modi
Health workers had set a new example by achieving the milestone of 100-crore vaccine doses, he says in his radio address.
Sena, BJP spar over Centre’s 100-crore vaccination doses claim
Sanjay Raut alleges only 23 crore doses administered till date; BJP dubs his claims ‘laughable’.
Time for sidelining people of Jammu has come to an end, says Amit Shah
Addressing the rally in Bhagwati Nagar area, the Home Minister said no one will now be able to create any hurdle in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.
News Analysis | Congress versus Congress plays out in social media in Punjab
The turmoil in the Punjab Congress was playing itself on social media on Sunday with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu asserting that he wouldn’t let the political discourse to deviate from “real issues” and Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari describing the situation in his party as ‘anarchy’.
India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant begins second phase of sea trials
The 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier, the largest and most complex warship to be built in India, successfully completed a five-day maiden sea voyage in August.
Modi to visit Italy and the U.K. from October 29 to November 2; to attend G20 and climate summits
The Prime Minister will hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summits.
Social media has become a behaviour modification system, manipulated by strongmen governments: Maria Ressa
Journalist Maria Ressa from the Philippines is one of two journalists to have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021, along with Russian Editor Dmitry Muratov. In an interview to The Hindu, Ms. Ressa, who is the author of upcoming book How to Stand Up to a Dictator speaks about her battles with the Philippines government and ‘Big Tech’ social media companies.
Colombia's most-wanted drug lord Otoniel captured
The United States had offered a $5 million bounty for information leading to the arrest of Otoniel.
Piyush Goyal calls for reducing import dependence of India’s textile machinery segment
He urged the textile industry to focus on speed, skill and scale and get into innovative partnership.
A matchbox to cost ₹2 from December 1, consumers to get more matchsticks
The proposed price increase comes after a gap of 14 years.
Twenty20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan, Dubai
India has won all the 12 matches against Pakistan in the World Cup games.