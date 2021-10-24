A matchbox to cost ₹2 from December 1, consumers to get more matchsticks

The proposed price increase comes after a gap of 14 years

Effective December 1, the price of a matchbox would be ₹2 from the present ₹1 and this is in view of a rise in production cost, triggered by an increase in price of raw materials, the industry body said on Sunday.

Consumers would, however, get more matchsticks in a box when they buy it at ₹2, up from 36 matchsticks to 50 per box.

The proposed price increase comes after a gap of 14 years, Secretary of the National Small Matchbox Manufacturers Association, V.S. Sethurathinam said.

The price of raw materials have increased leading to a jump in cost of production, he said adding "we have no other option but to increase the selling (Maximum Retail Price) price." The price of all the 14 key raw materials have increased. "A kilo of red phosphorous has increased from ₹410 to ₹850, wax from ₹72 to ₹85, pottasium chlorate ₹68 to ₹80, splints (sticks) from ₹42 to ₹48. Outer box ₹42 to ₹55 and inner box from ₹38 to ₹48. Like this, the price of all raw materials have increased manifold," he told PTI.

"The rise in fuel prices is also a factor. It has led to an increase in transportation cost." Hence, from December 1, the price of a matchbox would be increased to ₹2 (MRP) from the present ₹1, he said.

"After about six months we may review the situation. In 2007, the price was increased from fifty paisa to ₹1 per matchbox." However, Mr. Sethurathinam said the count of matchsticks in a matchbox would be increased to 50 from the present 36. "When you pay ₹2, you will get 50 matchsticks." The price increase would help tackle the situation that has arisen due to the rise in production cost and the decision to go for a hike was taken after discussions with all associations, he said.

About five lakh people are dependent on the matchbox industry directly and indirectly and 90% of the workforce is women, he said.

Tamil Nadu is a leading manufacturer of matchboxes and Kovilpatti, Sattur, Sivakasi, Thiurthangal, Ettayapuram, Kazhugumalai, Sankarankoil, Gudiyattam and Kaveripakkam are the major production centres.

Approximately, there are 1,000 matchbox units which includes small and medium sized matchbox manufacturers as well.