ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Pakistan wins toss; elects to bowl against India

Indian captain Virat Kohli with his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam arrive for the toss during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2021 match, in Dubai on October 24, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2021 Group 2 match against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Varun Chakravarthy makes his World Cup debut in the all important match. India left out Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar and Ishan Kishan.

Pakistan has left out Haider Ali from the playing XI.

Considered as the ‘mother of all matches’, there’s no doubt that the contest between the sub-continental giants will attract global interest even beyond the cricket fraternity.

Young fans of Ahmedabad pose with the India and Pakistan flag painting at Sabarmati Riverfront ahead of the much awaited ICC Twenty20 World Cup clash, on October 23, 2021.

Young fans of Ahmedabad pose with the India and Pakistan flag painting at Sabarmati Riverfront ahead of the much awaited ICC Twenty20 World Cup clash, on October 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

 

But both teams, with face-offs becoming as rare as a hailstorm in the Emirates, have been trying their best to play down the pressure-cooker scenario associated with the game.

Moreover, with both teams having hardly faced each other in the shortest format of the game — eight matches in 14 years, including the two famous matches in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 — there isn’t too much of a personal rivalry on the field.

The teams

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali , Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi


