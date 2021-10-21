Top news of the day: India crosses 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses milestone; Supreme Court says roads cannot be blocked for protests, and more

India crosses 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses milestone
According to official sources, around 75% of India’s all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose.
Farmer protests | Roads cannot be blocked, says Supreme Court
Top court issues notice on pleas filed by citizens seeking removal of blockades.
Singhu border murder | Haryana Police SIT probe veracity of another video of victim
A Special Investigation Team of the Haryana Police is probing the veracity of a purported video of the Singhu lynching victim making some claims before his death.
IAF plane crashes at Bhind in Madhya Pradesh; pilot ejects safely
“An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely,” the IAF said.
Union Cabinet approves PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan
The ₹100-lakh-crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity aims to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time.
DA for central government employees hiked by 3%
This decision to hike the allowance will put an annual burden of ₹9,488 crore on the exchequer.
Bombay High Court to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on October 26
Mr. Khan has filed an appeal before the High Court against rejection of his bail by a special Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act court on October 20.
NCB personnel visit homes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Pandey
The NCB team, led by senior officials of the agency, visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ in suburban Bandra in the afternoon for some paperwork, sources said.
India, U.K. looking at interim trade agreement: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Addressing the India Global Forum (IGF) in London virtually from New Delhi, Mr. Shringla noted that British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visit to India, expected over two days starting from Friday, will add further momentum to the partnership as it coincides with the U.K.’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) arriving in Mumbai for joint exercises.
U.K., India joint military exercise is to keep peace and stability, says top British naval officer
As the United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) gets ready for one of the biggest joint exercises — Konkan Shakti — with Indian armed forces, its biggest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has an added task. It aims to strengthen military as well as cultural ties with India with an intent to “demonstrate that democracies that have similar views of the world want to work together to keep peace and stability”.
Greenpeace chief warns of ‘greenwashing’ at U.N. climate talks
The summit hosted by Britain has been described as “ the world’s last best chance ” to prevent global warming from reaching dangerous levels.
Russia tightens restrictions as COVID-19 infections, deaths soar
The government coronavirus task force reported 36,339 new confirmed infections and 1,036 deaths in the past 24 hours. That brought Russia’s death toll to 227,389, by far the highest in Europe.
India poised to become $5-trillion economy by 2024-25, says Hardeep Puri
On economic growth momentum, he said petrol consumption is 16% higher than pre-COVID levels, while diesel consumption is 10-12% higher.
Income Tax refunds of ₹92,961 crore issued during this fiscal: CBDT
This figure includes income tax refunds of ₹23,026 crore in 61,53,231 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹ 69,934 crore in 1,69,355 cases.
T20 World Cup | Bangladesh vs PNG, Al Amerat
Bangaldesh put up a commendable total in their must-win match against PNG.
BCCI could earn up to $5 billion from IPL broadcasting rights alone
Any foreign company showing interest in buying IPL properties needs to have an Indian wing.