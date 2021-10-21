Top news of the day: India crosses 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses milestone; Supreme Court says roads cannot be blocked for protests, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

According to official sources, around 75% of India’s all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose.

Farmer protests | Roads cannot be blocked, says Supreme Court

Top court issues notice on pleas filed by citizens seeking removal of blockades.

Singhu border murder | Haryana Police SIT probe veracity of another video of victim

A Special Investigation Team of the Haryana Police is probing the veracity of a purported video of the Singhu lynching victim making some claims before his death.

“An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely,” the IAF said.

The ₹100-lakh-crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity aims to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time.

This decision to hike the allowance will put an annual burden of ₹9,488 crore on the exchequer.

Mr. Khan has filed an appeal before the High Court against rejection of his bail by a special Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act court on October 20.

The NCB team, led by senior officials of the agency, visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ in suburban Bandra in the afternoon for some paperwork, sources said.

Addressing the India Global Forum (IGF) in London virtually from New Delhi, Mr. Shringla noted that British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visit to India, expected over two days starting from Friday, will add further momentum to the partnership as it coincides with the U.K.’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) arriving in Mumbai for joint exercises.

As the United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) gets ready for one of the biggest joint exercises — Konkan Shakti — with Indian armed forces, its biggest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has an added task. It aims to strengthen military as well as cultural ties with India with an intent to “demonstrate that democracies that have similar views of the world want to work together to keep peace and stability”.

The summit hosted by Britain has been described as “ the world’s last best chance ” to prevent global warming from reaching dangerous levels.

The government coronavirus task force reported 36,339 new confirmed infections and 1,036 deaths in the past 24 hours. That brought Russia’s death toll to 227,389, by far the highest in Europe.

On economic growth momentum, he said petrol consumption is 16% higher than pre-COVID levels, while diesel consumption is 10-12% higher.

This figure includes income tax refunds of ₹23,026 crore in 61,53,231 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹ 69,934 crore in 1,69,355 cases.

T20 World Cup | Bangladesh vs PNG, Al Amerat

Bangaldesh put up a commendable total in their must-win match against PNG.

Any foreign company showing interest in buying IPL properties needs to have an Indian wing.