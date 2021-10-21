Economy

Income tax refunds of ₹92,961 crore issued during this fiscal: CBDT

Refunds amounting to more than ₹92,961 crore have been issued to taxpayers during the current financial year, the CBDT said on Thursday.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the Income Tax Department.

This figure includes income tax refunds of ₹23,026 crore in 61,53,231 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹ 69,934 crore in 1,69,355 cases, an official Twitter post said.

"The CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 92,961 crore to more than 63.23 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 18th October, 2021.”

"This includes 32.49 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs 2498.18 crore," it said.


