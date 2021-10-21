National

NCB sleuths visit homes of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Pandey

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan leaves Arthur Road Jail after visiting his son Aryan Khan, who was arrested earlier this month in relation to a drugs case, in Mumbai, October 21, 2021   | Photo Credit: PTI

Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) visited the residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on October 21 in connection with their investigation into a cruise drugs party case, sources said.

The actor's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

The NCB team, led by senior officials of the agency, visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in suburban Bandra in the afternoon for some paperwork, sources said.

Another team of the NCB also visited actor Ananya Pandey's residence in Bandra, they said.

Ms. Pandey has been asked to appear before the NCB on October 21 to record her statement, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai where the latter has been lodged following arrest in a case of seizure of drugs on board the cruise ship off the city coast.

A special court here on October 20 denied bail to Aryan Khan, observing that 'on the face of it', he was indulging in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis".

His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.

Aryan Khan subsequently moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order.

The HC on October 20 said it would hear his bail plea on October 26.


