Top news of the day: Experts panel recommends Covaxin for emergency use in 2 to 18 age group; domestic flights allowed to operate with full capacity from October 18, and more

Experts noted that two doses of Covaxin could be administered to children within a gap of 28 days. For adults, the government has set 4-6 weeks between the two shots.

The carriers have been operating 85% of their pre-COVID domestic services since September 18.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally launch the Defence Public Sector Undertakings on October 15.

Biggest infringement of human rights occurs when seen through political prism, he says addressing the 28th foundation day of the NHRC.

Mr. Khare, a 1985 batch Jharkhand cadre officer, has been appointed advisor to the Prime Minister in the PMO, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, on contract basis, initially for a period of two years.

Five militants, including three affiliates of The Resistance Front (TRF) that was behind the recent civilian killings in the Valley, were killed in south Kashmir’s Shopian, taking the death toll in militancy-related incidents to 12, including five soldiers, in the past 24 hours.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | One more person arrested

Senior Prosecution Officer S.P. Yadav said they have sought 14-day police custody of Shekhar Bharti and the hearing in this regard will take place on October 13.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Priyanka, prominent farm union leaders take part in antim ardas

Family members of deceased farmers Daljeet Singh and Gurvinder Singh of Bahraich district, Nachhatar Singh and Lavpreet Singh of Kheri district, brother and daughter of deceased journalist Raman Kashyap of Nighasan (Kheri) sat holding photographs of the deceased persons. No political leader has been allowed to share the stage.

The 15 women and children were abducted in two separate incidents in October 2020 and May 2021 when the extremists attacked their villages in Borno and Adamawa States, both of which have been badly affected by the extremist violence.

The European Court of Human Rights dismissed a case brought by 24 people who said they were victims of abusive priests in Belgium.

"The international community need to start cooperating withus," acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said at an event organised by Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies. "With this we will be able to stop insecurity and at the same time with this we will be able to engage positively with the world."

As per the guidelines for allocation of power, 15% power from CGS is kept as “unallocated power” which is allocated by the Central government to needy States to meet the requirement of power of the consumers.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output surged 9.7% in August 2021.

The inflation in food basket eased to 0.68% in September 2021.

IPL 2021 qualifier 2 | Recharged KKR in way of fancied DC's maiden IPL title aspirations

Eyeing a maiden IPL title, the fancied Delhi Capitals will face another litmus test in the form of a Kolkata Knight Riders unit brimming with optimism when the two sides lock horns in the second qualifier Sharjah on October 13.