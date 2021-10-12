National

Airlines can operate domestic flights without any capacity restriction from October 18: Govt.

Airlines can operate domestic flights without any capacity restriction from October 18 onwards, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Tuesday keeping in mind the "passenger demand for air travel“. The carriers have been operating 85% of their pre-COVID domestic services since September 18, according to the ministry's order.

The capacity cap stood at 72.5% between August 12 and September 18, 65% between July 5 and August 12 and 50% between June 1 and July 5.

On October 9, the Indian carriers operated 2,340 domestic flights, which is 71.5% of their total pre-COVID capacity.

The ministry stated in its order that "it has been decided to restore the scheduled domestic air operation with effect from October 18, 2021, without any capacity restriction".

The order noted that the decision was taken "after a review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel".

When the government resumed the scheduled domestic flights on May 25 last year after a two-month break, the ministry had allowed the carriers to operate not more than 33% of their pre-Covid domestic services.

The cap was gradually increased to 80% by December 2020.

The 80% cap remained in place till June 1 this year.

The May 28 decision to bring down the cap from 80 to 50% from June 1 onwards was taken "in view of the sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases across the country, decrease in passenger traffic and the passenger load (occupancy rate) factor", the ministry had said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

14 arrested for Taliban post in Assam get bail

Two Tamil Nadu natives arrested for cheating people of crores in Kerala

Ten-member ganja-consuming gang arrested

Lakhimpur violence: Priyanka Gandhi, prominent farmer union leaders take part in ‘antim ardas’

Why this Wayanad farmer came out with a ‘paddy art’ depicting Buddha

Jayant stopped at Bareilly airport, allowed to visit Lakhimpur only with his security men

Construction of six breakwaters completed at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha district

Lawyers can't disrupt court proceedings, put clients interest in jeopardy: Supreme Court

Indian Army chief Gen. Naravane arrives in Sri Lanka to boost bilateral defence ties

Rohini Shootout: Issue smart cards to advocates for securing entry, Bar bodies to HC

Remark on skull cap leads to group clash in Bagalkot district

No need for more troops or lessening their numbers at LoC: Army officer

Ernakulam District Social Justice Department set to draw up comprehensive psycho-social project for transpersons

MoD converts ₹65,000 crore orders from erstwhile OFB to 7 new DPSUs ahead of formal launch

34 people fall sick after chemical vapours leak out of factory in Maharashtra's Thane

Drug seizures on the rise in Ernakulam rural limits

Vaccination of inmates at shelter home: Supreme Court directs charitable trust to approach Ghaziabad District Magistrate

Heavy rain lashes Kannur district of Kerala, several families shifted to safe shelters

Human rights defenders, social service organisations should condemn political violence: NHRC chief
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2021 5:17:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/airlines-can-operate-domestic-flights-without-any-capacity-restriction-from-october-18-govt/article36962485.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY