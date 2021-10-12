Economy

Retail inflation eases to 4.35% in September: government data

The Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) inflation was at 5.30% in August and at 7.27% in September 2020.   | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.

Retail inflation declined to 4.35% in September, mainly due to lower food prices, according to government data released on Tuesday.

The Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) inflation was at 5.30% in August and at 7.27% in September 2020.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in food basket eased to 0.68% in September 2021, significantly down from 3.11% in the preceding month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which mainly factors in CPI-based inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, has been tasked by the government to keep it at 4%, with a tolerance band of 2% on either side.

Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that overall, the CPI headline momentum is moderating, which combined with favourable base effects in the coming months could bring about a substantial softening in inflation in the near term.

RBI has projected the CPI inflation at 5.3% for 2021-22: 5.1% in second quarter, 4.5% in third; 5.8% in last quarter of the fiscal, with risks broadly balanced.


Comments
