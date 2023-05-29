May 29, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Hawk aircraft deal | CBI books Rolls Royce and others on graft charge

The CBI registered a case against the United Kingdom-based British Aerospace Systems, Rolls Royce Plc, its then director Tim Johns, two alleged middlemen, Sudhir Choudhrie and his son Bhanu Choudhrie, and unknown Indian public servants, for alleged corruption during 2003-2012 in the procurement of Hawk aircraft. The agency had initiated an inquiry on December 15, 2016 against Rolls Royce plc, Sudhir Choudhrie, unknown officials of the Defence Ministry and others. It allegedly revealed that unknown officials conspired with Mr. Jones and others to cheat the Government of India in connection with the aircraft supply by Rolls Royce and its associate group companies, including Rolls Royce Turbomeca Limited, the FIR said.

ISRO’s GSLV-F12 successfully places navigation satellite NVS-01 into intended orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on May 29 successfully placed NVS-01 — a second generation navigation satellite — into the intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), using a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket with a cryogenic upper stage to do the job. The GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission was launched from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. At the end of a 27.5 hour countdown, the 51.7 metre tall, 3-stage Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle lifted off at a prefixed time of 10.42 a.m. This was GSLV’s 15th flight.

Terror funding case | Delhi HC issues notice to Yasin Malik on NIA plea seeking his death penalty

The Delhi High Court on Monday (May 29) issued a notice to separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is presently serving a life term, on a plea by the National Investigation Agency seeking death penalty for him in a terror funding case. A Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh also issued warrants for production of Malik before it on August 9. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), argued that the accused indulged in terrorist and secessionist activities and should be awarded death penalty by treating the matter as a “rarest of rare” case.

Wrestlers yet to meet after release from police detention, will soon contemplate next move

Released late last night from police detention, the wrestlers are still contemplating their next move even as they continued to get support from sporting fraternity after police action against top grapplers was unequivocally condemned by political and sports personalities. Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik and several others were detained by Delhi police on Sunday (May 28) when they attempted to move towards the new Parliament building for women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’.

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

A day after the Delhi Police cleared the sit-in site of the protesting wrestlers, the security force on May 29 said they will be allowed to demonstrate at a suitable place in the city other than Jantar Mantar. “The demonstration by the wrestlers was going on smoothly at the notified place of Jantar Mantar. On May 28, the protestors flouted the law, ignoring our repeated requests. Hence, we cleared the site and ended the dharna,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted in Hindi. “If the wrestlers will apply for permission to stage their sit-in again in the future, they will be allowed to do so at any suitable notified place other than Jantar Mantar,” it said.

16-year-old stabbed to death by boyfriend in Delhi, accused arrested

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with stones and was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, police said on May 29. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera, where the 20-year-old accused was seen attacking the woman, and nobody tried to stop him. Sahil, a fridge-AC repairing mechanic, has been arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Police said.

Rajasthan political crisis | Decision will be taken in party’s interest, says Congress president Kharge

In view of the political tussle in Rajasthan, Congress High Command summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot for separate meetings with party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital on May 29. Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been engaged in a power tussle since 2020. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders arrived at Congress headquarters for a meeting with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

China to send first civilian into space on Tuesday

China will send its first civilian astronaut into space as part of a crewed mission to the Tiangong space station on Tuesday, its Manned Space Agency announced, as Beijing pushes ahead with its extra-terrestrial ambitions. The world’s second-largest economy has invested billions of dollars into its military-run space programme, trying to catch up with the United States and Russia after years of belatedly matching their milestones.

Russia damages Ukraine’s Odesa port in overnight drone attack - military

A Russian drone attack overnight damaged some infrastructure in Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa, which is key for its grain exports, the Ukrainian military said on May 29. “A fire broke out in the port infrastructure of Odesa as a result of the hit. It was quickly extinguished. Information on the extent of the damage is being updated,” the military’s southern command said on Facebook.

Heavy clashes in Sudan’s capital as truce set to expire

Heavy and sustained clashes could be heard on May 29 in parts of Sudan’s capital, residents said, hours before the expiry of a shaky ceasefire deal that had brought some respite from a six-week-old conflict but little humanitarian access. Fighting continued from May 28 into May 29 in the south and west of Omdurman, one of three adjoining cities that make up Sudan’s greater capital. Across the River Nile in southern Khartoum residents also reported clashes late on May 28.

Why Shubman Gill loves Spider-Man: The IPL 2023 star on his favourite superhero

Shubman Gill is not much of a talker. His replies can be irksomely short for interviewers. The commentators have to almost goad him to talk longer in the mid-innings or post-match conversations. When The Hindu meets him over a video call, he is seated like a shy schoolboy, reluctant to speak. He greets us with a silent half-smile. Just an evening ago, the Gujarat Titans batter was screaming mid-air, after smashing a 49-ball 100 – his third of the ongoing Indian Premier League Season – against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2. The innings, which culminated at 129 off 60 balls, has pedestalled him as the heir apparent to Virat Kohli in the men’s Indian team batting line-up. Shubman downplays the adulations. “People will always have something to say about you – good or bad. But I don’t let that affect me,” he says, stoically.