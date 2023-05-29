HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with others were booked for rioting and obstruction of duty on May 28 after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building

May 29, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
NDMC workers clear the wrestlers’ protest site at Jantar Mantar after police detain wrestlers during their protest march from Jantar Mantar to New Parliament House against the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in New Delhi on May 29.

NDMC workers clear the wrestlers’ protest site at Jantar Mantar after police detain wrestlers during their protest march from Jantar Mantar to New Parliament House against the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in New Delhi on May 29. | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after the Delhi Police cleared the sit-in site of the protesting wrestlers, the security force on May 29 said they will be allowed to demonstrate at a suitable place in the city other than Jantar Mantar.

"The demonstration by the wrestlers was going on smoothly at the notified place of Jantar Mantar. On May 28, the protestors flouted the law, ignoring our repeated requests. Hence, we cleared the site and ended the dharna," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted in Hindi. "If the wrestlers will apply for permission to stage their sit-in again in the future, they will be allowed to do so at any suitable notified place other than Jantar Mantar," it said.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on May 28 after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they would not be allowed to return there.

The police said 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released later in the evening on May 28.

ALSO READ
Wrestlers protest | Endurance athletes

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the dharna site at Jantar Mantar as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades.

The wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.

Related Topics

demonstration / New Delhi / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.