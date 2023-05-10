May 10, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections | Voter turnout of 65.69% recorded by 5 p.m.

Karnataka witnessed a voter turnout of 65.69% by 5 p.m. on May 10 in the State Assembly elections. The voter turnout was 52.18% at 3 p.m. Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar ruled out any post-poll alliance with the JD(S) and expressed confidence about his party winning the majority. A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across the State, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. The counting of votes will be done on May 13.

Pakistan anti-corruption watchdog gets 8-day remand of Imran Khan

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on May 10 sent former Prime Minister Imran Khan on an eight-day physical remand to the National Accountability Bureau while a sessions court here indicted him in a separate graft case. The 70-year-old chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taken into custody by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by barging into a room of the Islamabad High Court.

IT Ministry to examine claim of WhatsApp accessing mic in background

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on May 10 that the IT Ministry would investigate a claim that WhatsApp accessed a user’s microphone while he was sleeping. “WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background, while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6AM,” Foad Dabiri, an engineering director at Twitter said on Saturday. The IT Ministry “will act on any violation of privacy even as [the] new Digital Personal Data protection bill #DPDP is being readied,” Mr. Chandrasekhar tweeted.

White House announces PM Modi’s state visit to Washington DC in June

The White House has announced the state visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington DC next month. The visit has been in the works for months, with Indian and Indian officials working out the logistics for Mr Modi’s first state visit during the Biden administration. “President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023,” the announcement said, adding that the visit will “affirm the deep and close partnership” between the two countries and their people to people ties.

The Kerala Story ban | SC agrees to hear filmmaker’s plea against West Bengal ban on May 12

The Supreme Court on May 10 urgently listed the petition filed by The Kerala Story filmmakers against West Bengal Government’s ban on screening and Tamil Nadu Government’s “de facto” freeze on the movie for a hearing on Friday, May 12. Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud initially told senior advocate Harish Salve that the appeal against the Kerala High Court’s refusal to stay the release of the movie on May 5 was coming up for hearing on May 15, and this case could be listed along with that.

People throng markets in Imphal to buy essentials as curfew relaxed

With curfew being relaxed in Imphal on May 10, people were seen thronging markets in large numbers to purchase essential items. The city’s Ima market saw a big crowd. Long queues were seen outside petrol pumps in the city with limited fuel being allowed to buyers. People were seen queuing up since 6 a.m. A curfew, which was imposed on May 3, after violent clashes erupted across the State, was relaxed in city after police reported an improvement in law and order situation.

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

A Delhi court on May 10 sought a status report from the Delhi Police over the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The judge issued notice to Delhi police on a plea moved by the protesting wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court. The court directed the police to file the report by May 12 when it will further hear the matter.

Delhi HC lists PIL against Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal over false statements against Centre for hearing

The Delhi High Court on May 10 listed for hearing on August 7 a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the CBI to investigate and prosecute Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making “false statements” against the Centre regarding loan waiver to several industrialists. A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad granted time to petitioner Surjit Singh Yadav to file certain documents in relation to his plea. The counsel for petitioner seeks time to file additional documents. List on August 7, said the court.

IIT-Bombay Dalit student death | Mere allegations in suicide note not sufficient to conclude accused is guilty, says Mumbai court

A special court in Mumbai granted bail to a student accused in the suicide of Darshan Solanki in IIT, and held, “Mere allegations in a suicide note would not be sufficient to draw conclusion that the accused has committed the offence of abetment.” On May 6, Additional Sessions Judge A. P. Kanade granted bail to Arman Khatri, 18, also a student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, and noted that there is nothing on record to show that Khatri was harassing Solanki. A detailed court order was made available on May 10 that read, “So far as the harassment to the deceased on the caste discrimination ground, there is nothing on record to show that the applicant/accused was harassing the deceased on the ground of caste discrimination,” the court said.

India, Canada agree to increase discussions on movement of skilled professionals, students

India and Canada have agreed to increase discussions on the movement of skilled professionals and students as they are contributing immensely in strengthening the economic ties between the two countries. A joint statement was issued after the meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Canadian Minister of International Trade, export promotion, small business and economic development Mary Ng. Both the leaders emphasised on the importance of a comprehensive trade agreement.

Press Council of India issues notice to Punjab govt. over arrest of journalist

The Press Council of India has issued notices to the Punjab government seeking a report on the arrest of a reporter and “preventing her from doing her journalistic duty”. TV journalist Bhawana Kishore and two others were arrested by Punjab Police on May 5 when their vehicle allegedly hit a woman, injuring her hand. She was released from a jail in Ludhiana on May 7, a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted her interim bail. In the notices to the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director General of Police of Punjab and other senior officers, PCI chairperson Ranjana Prakash Desai sought the report within two weeks.

Russia ends visa regime for Georgia, restores direct flights

Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 10 signed decrees abolishing visas for Georgian nationals and lifting a 2019 ban on direct flights to the South Caucasus nation. According to the documents, starting from May 15, Georgian nationals will be allowed to enter Russia without visas — unless they’re coming to Russia to work or to stay for longer than 90 days. The second decree lifts a ban on flights to Georgia that Russia unilaterally imposed in 2019.

Rocket attack underway from Gaza on southern Israel

Israeli authorities say Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip have launched rockets toward southern Israel. Air raid sirens are going off across the area, warning residents. The launch on May 10 came a day after Israeli airstrikes killed three militant leaders and at least 10 civilians. Earlier in the day, Israeli aircraft struck targets in the Gaza Strip, killing at least one Palestinian and pushing the region closer toward a new round of heavy fighting.

NCLT grants GoFirst’s insolvency plea

The National Company Law Tribunal on May 10 admitted Go First’s plea for insolvency and granted protection under a moratorium from recoveries by lessors and lenders. The court has appointed Abhilash Lal from Alvarez & Marsal as the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) and directed the initiation of the insolvency process to allow the airline to continue as a going concern. Go First CEO Kaushik Khona described NCLT’s decision as a “landmark judgement” that is very timely and effective for its revival. This is a historic and landmark judgement. It is also a perfect example “in the context of revival of a viable business before it becomes unviable,” Mr. Khona told PTI.

IPL 2023 | I know my game and where my runs are: Suryakumar

Swashbuckling Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav, who played a blinder of innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, says he knows his game all too well and match situations are just an extension of practice sessions for him. Suryakumar’s stunning 35-ball 83 and Nehal Wadhera’s unbeaten 52 handed Mumbai Indians a comprehensive six-wicket win over RCB in Mumbai on May 9. Suryakumar struck seven fours and six sixes during his sensational effort while adding 140 runs for the third wicket in only 66 balls with Wadhera as MI chased down the target of 200 with 21 balls to spare.