White House announces PM Modi’s state visit to Washington DC in June

May 10, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

The White House has announced the state visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington DC next month. The visit has been in the works for months, with Indian and Indian officials working out the logistics for Mr Modi’s first state visit during the Biden administration.

“President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023,” the announcement said, adding that the visit will “affirm the deep and close partnership” between the two countries and their people to people ties.

“The visit will strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space” the White House said.

Mr Modi and Mr Biden are expected to discuss an expansion in educational exchanges, climate change, workforce development and health security, according to the White House.

The Hindu had reported that Mr Modi and Mr Biden are also expected to interact multiple times later in May — at the G7 meetings in Hiroshima, to which India is an invitee, in Papua New Guinea where the two leaders are on overlapping visits, and at the Quad Summit in Sydney.