The major news headlines of the day and more.

Buses wait during evacuations amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, out of Sumy on March 8, 2022 in this still image obtained from handout video. Photo: Deputy Head for President’s Office, Ukraine via Reuters

The major news headlines of the day and more.

694 Indian students evacuated from Sumy, says Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Several Indian students stranded in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy heaved a sigh of relief as their evacuation process started on Tuesday and hoped that they would be in a safe zone soon. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters in New Delhi that 694 Indian students, who were stranded in Sumy, left for Poltava in buses on Tuesday.

Ukraine ground forces say Indians have joined its International Legion to fight Russia

Twenty-one-year-old Sainikesh Ravichandran from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu has enlisted with the Ukrainian Army to fight against Russia, news agency PTI reported. Central intelligence officials visited his house in Thudiyalur a few days ago to collect his details. He was pursuing aerospace engineering at the National Aerospace University in Kharkiv since 2018 and has now joined the Georgian National Legion of paramilitary unit volunteers.

India to resume scheduled international flight services from March 27 after two-year hiatus

The Centre has decided to resume scheduled international flight services in India from March 27 after a two-year hiatus following a decline in coronavirus cases in the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday. Scheduled international flight services are suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the pandemic.

15th round of India-China Corps Commander talks on March 11

India and China have mutually decided to hold a fresh round of Corps Commander talks at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on March 11. The two sides have so far held 14 rounds of talks, with disengagement undertaken on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso (lake), Galwan and Gogra areas.

Abu Salem’s case triggers Supreme Court concern about future extraditions

The gangster’s case triggered concern in the Supreme Court on Tuesday about the “international ramifications” India may face if seen to renege on “solemn” promises made to foreign powers and their courts while securing an extradition.

President confers Nari Shakti Puraskars on 29 women

The Nari Shakti Puraskar is a Women and Child Development Ministry initiative to acknowledge exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, and to celebrate women as game-changers and catalysts of positive change in society.

Thunderstorm: IMD issues yellow alert for Gujarat, M.P., Maharashtra

“Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (are) very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Gujarat, east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh during March 8-10,” it said.

Pakistan opposition leaders submit no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

The motion document, which was signed by about 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was submitted with the National Assembly Secretariat, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

Explained | The major financial and commercial sanctions on Russia

Sanctions imposed on Russia are both financial and economic. It bothers the country’s undertakings in the energy, defence technology and aviation realms.

Petrol, diesel price increase on wait-and-watch mode; CNG rates hiked

CNG price in NCT of Delhi has been increased to ₹57.51 per kg from ₹56.51, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd — the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital.

Sensex, Nifty rebound sharply after four-day rout

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a weak note and tumbled 581.93 points or 1.10% to 52,260.82 during the day amid firming oil prices and relentless selling by foreign institutional investors. Facing huge bouts of volatility, the benchmark touched a high of 53,484.26 and a low of 52,260.82 during the trade. It finally settled at 53,424.09, higher by 581.34 points or 1.10%. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 115.75 points or 0.72% to 15,747.40 in opening trade, before finishing at 16,013.45, up 150.30 points or 0.95%.

Women’s World Cup | All-round Australia cruise to 7-wicket win over Pakistan

Australian bowlers struck at regular intervals, save a fine 99-run partnership between skipper Bismah Maroof (78 not out) and all-rounder Aliya Riaz (53), to restrict Pakistan to 190 for six after skipper Meg Lanning decided to field.

You haven’t died Dad, you’ve just moved to a different place, and that is in our hearts: Shane Warne’s children

Warne’s 22-year-old son Jackson pledged to “try and be happy” despite losing his “best friend”, while his daughter Summer said she wished she had hugged him “tighter”.