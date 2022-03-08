Ukraine ground forces say Indians have joined its International Legion to fight Russia
On March 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had announced visa waivers for foreign nationals who wish to fight against Russia in the country.
Indian fighters have joined Ukraine’s International Legion to fight the invading Russian forces, The Kyiv Independent reported quoting Ukrainian ground forces. The Kyiv Independent is an English-language Ukrainian newspaper that has been bringing updates from the ground amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Citizens of other countries like the U.S., U.K., Sweden, Lithuania, and Mexico are also reportedly serving in Ukraine’s volunteer military force.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on March 1 allowing temporary visa-free entry for foreigners, except Russians, who wish to join the country’s International Legion of Defence of Ukraine. Interested foreign nationals are required to contact the embassy of Ukraine in their countries, present documents, and appear for an interview before they can proceed to join the fight.
According to Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, around 20,000 foreign volunteers have travelled to the country so far to join the fight, news agency AFP reported.
The conflict in Ukraine began when Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk on February 21, 2022. On February 24, Mr. Putin launched a military operation and invaded Ukraine.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.