Ukraine ground forces say Indians have joined its International Legion to fight Russia

The Hindu Bureau March 08, 2022 12:44 IST

On March 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had announced visa waivers for foreign nationals who wish to fight against Russia in the country.

Ukrainian forces assisting a person as people try to leave the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, amid heavy shelling on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian fighters have joined Ukraine’s International Legion to fight the invading Russian forces, The Kyiv Independent reported quoting Ukrainian ground forces. The Kyiv Independent is an English-language Ukrainian newspaper that has been bringing updates from the ground amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. First foreigners have already joined International Legion, Ukraine's volunteer military force, and are fighting outside of Kyiv.



According to the Ukrainian Ground Forces, the volunteers came from the U.S., U.K., Sweden, Lithuania, Mexico, and India.



📷 Ukrainian Ground Forces pic.twitter.com/2TvelInMqa — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 7, 2022 Citizens of other countries like the U.S., U.K., Sweden, Lithuania, and Mexico are also reportedly serving in Ukraine’s volunteer military force. Also Read Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russia declares ceasefire to facilitate evacuation of citizens Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on March 1 allowing temporary visa-free entry for foreigners, except Russians, who wish to join the country’s International Legion of Defence of Ukraine. Interested foreign nationals are required to contact the embassy of Ukraine in their countries, present documents, and appear for an interview before they can proceed to join the fight. #stoprussia



🇺🇦✊🏻 UKRAINE CALLS ON FOREIGN CITIZENS TO JOIN ITS FIGHT FOR PEACE AND DEMOCRACY IN EUROPE

NOW IS TIME TO ACT!

Join the international legion of defense of 🇺🇦 and help us defend 🇺🇦, Europe and the whole world from 🇷🇺 aggression !

Instructions👉🏻 https://t.co/91OvHJE6vrpic.twitter.com/6hP1JeGnj9 — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 5, 2022 According to Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, around 20,000 foreign volunteers have travelled to the country so far to join the fight, news agency AFP reported. The conflict in Ukraine began when Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk on February 21, 2022. On February 24, Mr. Putin launched a military operation and invaded Ukraine.



