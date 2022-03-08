India, China to hold 15th round of Corps Commander talks on March 11

Both sides will now focus on achieving resolution of balance friction areas: defence sources

Indian and Chinese officials have so far held 14 rounds of talks, with disengagement undertaken on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso (lake), Galwan and Gogra areas. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Both sides will now focus on achieving resolution of balance friction areas: defence sources

India and China have mutually decided to hold a fresh round of Corps Commander talks at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on March 11. The two sides have so far held 14 rounds of talks, with disengagement undertaken on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso (lake), Galwan and Gogra areas.

“Both sides will now focus on achieving the resolution of the balance friction areas. Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature,” defence sources said.

Also read | Don’t use new law to justify LAC moves, India tells China

Like in the earlier round, the focus is on disengagement from Patrolling Point 15 in Hot Springs, while taking forward the comprehensive disengagement and de-escalation efforts forward.

Series of talks

Since the stand-off began in May 2020, the two sides have held a series of talks at different levels — political, diplomatic and military — and as a part of the agreements reached, undertook disengagement from both sides of Pangong Tso in February 2021, and from Patrolling Point 17 in the Gogra area in August, in addition to Galwan. The other areas yet to be resolved are Hot Springs, Demchok and Depsang.

India has been insisting on comprehensive disengagement and de-escalation of the situation in eastern Ladakh, while China has been reluctant to discuss Depsang and Demchok, maintaining that they were not a part of the current stand-off, officials stated.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane said in January that there had been partial disengagement in eastern Ladakh but the threat had by no means reduced. A number of rounds would be required to deal with the situation and resolve them one at a time. Once the remaining issues at Hot Springs were resolved they would “look at other issues which predate the current standoff,” he added.