A woman fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine carries a child at the train station in Zahony, Hungary on March 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Limited Russian ceasefire revived in two Ukrainian cities

Eduard Basurin, the head of the military in separatist-held Donetsk territory, said safe passage corridors for residents of the besieged port city of Mariupol and the city of Volnovakha would reopen Sunday. He did not say for how long nor whether a ceasefire would accompany the evacuation. Ukrainian officials confirmed that evacuations from Mariupol would take place starting from 12 p.m. local time (3.30 p.m. IST). Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said a ceasefire would be in effect between 10 a.m. (1.30 p.m. IST) and 9 p.m. (12.30 a.m. IST).

Putin says military operation in Ukraine will only halt if Russia’s demands are met

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Sunday that Russia would only halt its military operation if Ukraine stopped fighting and Moscow’s demands were met, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Ukraine crisis leads to ‘disturbing’ reports of racism against students: Nelson Mandela Foundation

Indian, South African, Nigerian and students of other nationalities have been debarred from using transport to reach neighbouring Poland as thousands of Ukrainianians fled the country.

‘Operation Ganga’ proof of India’s increasing influence around the globe: PM Modi

Speaking during the inauguration of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Pune-based Symbiosis University, the Prime Minister said big countries are facing problems in getting out their citizens safely during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Five BSF personnel killed in Amritsar camp

The incident took place between 9.30 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. when constable Sateppa S.K. allegedly used his service rifle and sprayed bullets on five of his colleagues, an officer said.

PM Modi inaugurates Pune metro rail project

The inauguration of the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long project took place at the Garware metro station, from where Mr. Modi flagged off the project and proceeded to take the metro ride to the Anandnagar station, located nearly 5 km away.

Dhankar talks to West Bengal Speaker on live coverage of address, writes to Mamata seeking early dialogue

The Governor had invited the Speaker for an interaction on, among other things, live coverage of his address to the House on Monday complaining that it had been “blacked out” on earlier occasions.

Taliban official wanted by U.S. makes rare public appearance

For the first time, photos showing the Taliban regime’s acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani’s face were published by official Taliban government channels. That contrasted with an October appearance, when photos of the influential and reserved figure were blurred.

Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia

Major corporations across a range of industries have halted business in Russia since its invasion began on February 24.

Govt may defer LIC IPO to next fiscal amid Ukraine crisis: Experts

The IPO would have helped meet the curtailed disinvestment target of ₹78,000 crore this fiscal.

Women’s World Cup | Vastrakar-Rana rescue act sets up huge win for India against Pakistan

Chasing a tricky target of 245, Pakistan fell way short of the mark and was all out for 137 in 43 overs, losing its 11th straight game against neighbours India in the 50-over format.

Jadeja’s all-round brilliance helps India to innings and 222-run win against Sri Lanka inside three days

India shot Sri Lanka out for 178 in 60 overs in their second innings after the visitors were asked to follow-on.