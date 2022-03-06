The latest developments on Ukraine-Russia tensions after Russia launched military operation against Ukraine on February 26, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called another high-level meeting on Saturday evening to discuss the situation in war-hit Ukraine and India’s evacuation efforts to bring back its citizens, official sources said. India on Saturday “strongly pressed” the Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire in Sumy to ensure a safe passage for around 700 Indian students stuck there as it keeps focus on their evacuation from the war-hit city in eastern Ukraine.

The next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held on Monday, Ukrainian official Davyd Arakhamia said Saturday.

President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Russia would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there, while Ukrainian officials blamed Russian shelling for breaching a cease-fire arranged in two cities to evacuate civilians. Mr. Putin has warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West’s sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror. Russia’s foreign ministry called on European Union and NATO countries on Saturday to “stop pumping weapons” to Ukraine, the Russian RIA news agency said.

Meanwhile, the European Union said it had joined members of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) in suspending Russia and Belarus from the Council’s activities.

Russia’s attack on Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia, on March 5, 2022, triggered worldwide panic with the United Nations Security Council raising alarm at the prospect of a nuclear incident in Ukraine. U.S. Embassy in Ukraine called the incident a ‘war crime’.

The UN Human Rights Council voted to set up an international commission of enquiry into Russia’s actions in Ukraine. India was among 13 countries of the 47-member council elected from UN members that abstained from the resolution.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

USA

Biden speaks with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy- White House

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, the White House said.

The call lasted for about 30 minutes, the White House added. -Reuters

Russia

Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion

Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies have said, in the latest blow to the country’s financial system after its invasion of Ukraine.

Mastercard Saturday said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any card issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs.

“We don’t take this decision lightly,” Mastercard said in a statement, adding that it made the move after discussions with customers, partners, and governments. -AP

Ukraine

Ukrainian President thanks Musk for giving Ukraine access to his company’s satellite-internet system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk for giving Ukraine access to his company’s satellite-internet system, called Starlink.

“I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds,” Zelenskyy said in a tweet. “Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities.” He joked that they discussed possible space projects, which he would talk about “after the war.” -AP

Israel

Israel PM meets Putin on Ukraine in ‘risky’ diplomatic gamble

Israel’s premier stepped into the role of mediator Saturday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified, holding a three-hour meeting at the Kremlin with Vladimir Putin before calling Ukraine’s president and flying to Berlin.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s sit-down with Mr. Putin was the first by a foreign leader since the day Russian forces invaded Ukraine last week and came after Kyiv had asked Israel to launch a dialogue with Moscow. -AFP

Ukraine

Zelenskyy’s ‘desperate’ plea to Congress: Send more planes

Fighting for his country’s survival, Ukraine’s leader has made a “desperate” plea to American lawmakers for the United States to help get more warplanes to his military and cut off Russian oil imports as Kyiv tries to stave off the Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday opened the private video call with US lawmakers by telling them this may be the last time they see him alive. He has remained in Kyiv, the capital, which has a vast Russian armoured column threatening from the north. -AP

Pakistan

Pak FM Qureshi calls for de-escalation of Ukraine crisis in talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday and called for de-escalation and finding a diplomatic solution to the raging Ukraine crisis.

Qureshi spoke on the telephone with Lavrov and besides bilateral ties, the two foreign ministers discussed the regional situation, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office here.

“Underlining Pakistan’s concern at the latest situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted that Pakistan had emphasised fundamental principles of UN Charter, called for de-escalation, and underscored the need for a diplomatic solution in accordance with the relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and provisions of the UN Charter,” according to the statement. -PTI