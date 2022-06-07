Top news of the day: Delhi police gives security to Nupur Sharma and her family; I-T portal marred with another glitch, Infosys directed to fix issue, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Delhi Police gives security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, her family

The Delhi Police has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on June 7. She had requested the police to provide security citing harassment and threats she had been receiving.

Russian Parliament votes to exit European Court of Human Rights

The Russian State Duma on June 7 passed a pair of Bills ending the European Court of Human Rights’ (ECHR) jurisdiction in Russia, after Russia announced plans to exit the court amid the conflict in Ukraine. The Russian Parliament approved two Bills, one removing the country from the court’s jurisdiction and a second setting March 16 as the cut-off point, with rulings against Russia made after that date not to be implemented.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | June 7, 2022

A year on since launch, I-T portal marred with another glitch; Infosys directed to fix issue

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday said software services provider Infosys has been directed to look into the issue relating to malfunction of search option on the e-filing portal. After many users complained of issues while accessing the I-T portal and reported that it was hacked on Tuesday, the department said Infosys is resolving the issue on priority.

Rahul Gandhi meets Moosewala family, flays AAP govt. in Punjab over deteriorating law and order

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, blaming it for a complete breakdown of the law-and-order situation in the State. Mr. Gandhi met the family of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, at their Moosa village residence in Mansa district to express condolences. He said the AAP government in Punjab was not capable of maintaining peace and calm in the State. The Congress, he added, would ensure that justice was delivered to Moosewala’s family.

‘India looks forward to joining the NSG’: Jaishankar

In a message aimed at China blocking India’s membership at the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on June 7, 2022 said that India looks forward to joining the NSG, overcoming “political impediments. Mr. Jaishankar was addressing foreign diplomats in Delhi, on the foreign policy achievements of the Modi governemnt in the last eight years.

In Qatar, Venkaiah Naidu stresses on India’s inclusivity

‘Inclusion’ is the firm foundation underlying the Indian constitutional architecture and it finds an echo in the philosophy of the Modi government which believes in “ sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas“ (together with all, development for all, the trust of all and effort of all), Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said.

Modi government brought number of districts affected by left-wing extremism down by 70%: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 7 said the Narendra Modi government has brought the number of districts affected by Left-wing extremism (LWE) down by 70%. “The government also lifted the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from more than 66% area in the Northeast and brought peace there, he said after inaugurating the National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI) in Delhi.”

Palm oil imports surge to seven-month high in May despite Indonesia’s ban

Palm oil exports in May were their highest in seven months and up 15% in April as the country overcame curbs on Indonesian exports by sourcing more of the commodity from Malaysia, Thailand and Papua New Guinea, according to five industry officials. Higher purchases by India, the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oil, could support Malaysian palm oil prices, which are trading near a record high.

Retail investors acting like shock absorbers in stock market: Nirmala Sitharaman

Amid continuing volatility in the stock market, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, said retail investors seem to act as shock absorbers even when foreign portfolio investors went away. Ms. Sitharaman, who was speaking at the event to flag off Iconic Day celebrations of the Corporate Affairs Ministry as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) said, that during the pandemic, there has been a very significant increase in retail investor numbers.

Maharashtra Police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad

Maharashtra Police on June 7 asked suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, an official said. “An FIR had been registered against Ms. Sharma, the former national spokesperson of the BJP, by the Mumbra police in Thane district of Maharashtra following her remarks,” he said.

Apple’s iOS 16 reimagines home screen; launches pay later

Apple has kicked off its annual developer conference. And in this episode of WWDC, the iPhone maker has announced several changes to the phone’s home screen. The updates will not just declutter the phone screen, it will also mark a shift in the way people relate to their phone’s screen. For starters, the stream of notifications that take up the entire screen will be gone. That bulk will be filed together and brought lower down. Unlike the current set up, the new OS will rearrange glanceable updates one behind the other like files placed in a drawer file cabinet.

Boris Johnson vows to ‘get on with the job’ after surviving confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to shore up his position on Tuesday by setting out a raft of new policies to senior ministers after he survived a confidence vote that revealed the scale of the threat to his position.

Suggestions welcome on grievance redressal for social media users: IT Minister

The government is “open” to big tech platforms suggesting an effective self-regulatory appellate mechanism that can offer a “better solution” to resolve grievances raised by social media users, IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday, asserting new amendments to social media rules will be finalised before July end after extensive consultations.

Ranji Trophy | Mumbai’s Suved Parkar joins elite club with debut double hundred

Mumbai batter Suved Parkar became the 12th Indian batter to mark his First Class debut with a double hundred on the second day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Uttarakhand at Alur Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

In Brazil, the land of football, women’s cricket thrives

On a concrete playground in a poor hillside neighborhood in Brazil, ecstatic children are chasing a ball at top speed. But in an unusual scene for the football-mad country, they are indifferent to the goalposts nearby, instead swinging cricket bats and fielding drives.

Kylian Mbappe is world’s most valuable footballer at €205 million: Study

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable footballer in the world, according Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory, followed by Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and new Manchester City recruit Erling Haaland. Mbappe, who turned down Real and signed a new three-year deal at PSG last month, topped the list with an estimated transfer value of €205.6 million ($219.5 million), beating Vinicius (€185.3 million) and Haaland (€152.6 million).

Sri Lanka seeks $55mn loan from India for buying fertilizer

Sri Lanka has sought a $55 million loan from India for the procurement of urea amidst its worst economic crisis threatening a severe food shortage, an official said on June 7. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had recently warned of a food crisis in the island nation due to the ongoing economic crisis. “The Cabinet has approved a proposal by the Prime Minister to sign an agreement with India to purchase urea for agriculture,” an official said.