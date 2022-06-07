India looks forward to joining the NSG, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was speaking on the foreign policy achievements of the government

In a message aimed at China blocking India’s membership at the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on June 7, 2022 said that India looks forward to joining the NSG, overcoming “political impediments.

Mr. Jaishankar was addressing foreign diplomats in Delhi, on the foreign policy achievements of the Modi governemnt in the last eight years.

“We want to make in India, but make with the world. India has a deep belief of the world being a family and expresses it through greater development. Last eight years has seen a tripling of our lines of credit commitments,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

Stating that “India is proof that democracies can deliver”, Mr. Jaishankar said the country’s neighbourhood first policy is “clearly associated with a generous and non reciprocal approach to our immediate proximities”.

Mr. Jaishankar remarked that the Indian foreign policy has been displaying greater conceptual and operational clarity. “There has been a spike in our activities for the global south,” he said.

“FTAs that India has concluded and negotiations on the way with others have picked up momentum,” Mr. Jaishankar added.

Regardng COVID-19, the Union minister said that the pandemic has brought out “the overcentralised model of globalisation.”