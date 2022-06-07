Ranji Trophy | Mumbai’s Suved Parkar joins elite club with debut double hundred

In the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, Suved Parkar — standing in for the injured Ajinkya Rahane — scored a double century, making him only the 12th Indian to do it on First-Class debut

Suved Parkar of Mumbai play a short during the Ranji Trophy Cricket Match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand at Alur Grounds in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Ragu R.

Mumbai batter Suved Parkar became the 12th Indian batter to mark his First Class debut with a double hundred on the second day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Uttarakhand at Alur Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Double hundred on Debut. Special knock Suved parkar. Very happy to see Sarfaraz khan continuing his Dream run. @MumbaiCricAssoc 💪 #RanjiTrophy — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) June 7, 2022

Parkar, batting at No. 4, achieved the milestone in the second session on Day 2, by driving left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh for a single to long-off. The 21-year-old achieved the milestone off the 375th ball he faced, having hit 17 fours and three sixes.

Highest scores on First Class debut Saqibul Gani 341 (for Bihar vs Mizoram, 2021-22) Ajay Rohera 267* (for Madhya Pradesh vs Hyderabad, 2018-19) Amol Muzumdar 260 (for Mumbai vs Haryana, 1993-94) Arslan Khan 233 (for Chandigarh vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2019-20) G. R. Viswanath 230 (for Mysore vs Andhra, 1967-68) Mayank Raghav 228 (for Manipur vs Nagaland, 2018-19) Pawan Shah 219 (for Maharashtra vs Assam, 2021-22) Jiwanjot Singh 213 (for Punjab vs Hyderabad, 2012-13) Anshuman Pandey 209* (for Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, 1995-96) Abhishek Gupta 202 (for Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh, 2017-18) Manprit Juneja 201 (for Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu, 2011-12) Suved Parkar 200* (for Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, 2021-22)

It was sheer coincidence that Amol Muzumdar — the only other Mumbaikar to have posted a double hundred on debut — led the huge applause for the youngster from the Mumbai dressing room, being the head coach of the team.

Parkar was batting on 104 at the end of the opening day’s play. He continued his impressive knock. He first played second fiddle to Sarfaraz Khan before matching the run machine in stroke play.

Having surpassed 150 in the first session, with all-rounder Shams Mulani for company, Parkar surpassed the milestone with little fuss.

Mumbai’s latest cricket prodigy

A product of the Swami Vivekanand International School — Rohit Sharma’s alma mater — under Dinesh Lad’s tutelage, Parkar has scored heavily in local and age-group cricket.

He was drafted into the squad for the first time for the knockouts and was handed his debut at No. 4 in place of the injured Ajinkya Rahane.