Top news of the day: Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed as Karnataka Governor; Twitter gets two days to come up with timeline for appointing Grievance Officer, and more

In a clear indication of an impending cabinet reshuffle, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thaawarchand Gehlot, has been appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka among key gubernatorial changes and new appointments.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave two days’ time to Twitter to come up with a specific timeline for appointing a Grievance Officer in compliance with India’s new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad might have looked frail while addressing party leaders and workers virtually on July 5 from the residence of his elder daughter Misa Bharti in Delhi, but his nearly 30-minute address sent many messages to them as they sat glued to their TV screens and mobile phones with occasional smile and pep on their faces.

Maharashtra government on Tuesday introduced amendment bills in State legislature to three farm acts passed by the union government.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in June fell to ₹92,849 crore from ₹1.02 lakh crore in May, marking the first time after eight months that indirect tax collections fell below the ₹1 lakh crore mark.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), headed by Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday decided to stay away from the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission exercise, saying “there are apprehensions the outcome is pre-planned, it will further result in political disempowerment of J&K’s people and is aimed at realising the political vision of a particular political party”.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has decided to take out a bicycle jatha (rally) in all 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of the State on July 7 opposing the hike in fuel prices and the anti-people policies of the Central and State governments.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to ensure that people lodged in mental health establishments are tested for COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated at the earliest.

The city-based National Film Archive of India (NFAI) on Tuesday acquired the original camera negative of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s popular satire PK.

A few weeks ago, Kamal Haasan took to Facebook to share a series of posts on what went into the making of Dasavatharam, his magnum opus which completed 13 years recently. In the comments section, Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren requested Haasan to give a similar “masterclass” on Michael Madhana Kama Rajan (MMKR), often regarded as one of the best comedies in Tamil cinema. Upon Puthran’s request, Haasan recently took to his social media page to share interesting anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories from MMKR, directed by veteran Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.

Chief of Army Staff Gen M.M. Naravane has met U.K.’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Sir Nicholas Carter and exchanged views on defence cooperation between the two countries. Gen. Naravane arrived on a two-day visit to the United Kingdom on July 5, the Indian High Commission in London said in a statement.