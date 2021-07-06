News

Top news of the day: Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed as Karnataka Governor; Twitter gets two days to come up with timeline for appointing Grievance Officer, and more

Security personnel stand guard as members of Delimitation Commission arrive to meet leaders of different political parties, in Srinagar on July 6, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed as Governor of Karnataka

In a clear indication of an impending cabinet reshuffle, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thaawarchand Gehlot, has been appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka among key gubernatorial changes and new appointments.

Delhi HC gives Twitter two days to come up with timeline for appointing Grievance Officer

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave two days’ time to Twitter to come up with a specific timeline for appointing a Grievance Officer in compliance with India’s new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

Analysis | Lalu Prasad’s 30-minute address sends many messages to party leaders, workers

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad might have looked frail while addressing party leaders and workers virtually on July 5 from the residence of his elder daughter Misa Bharti in Delhi, but his nearly 30-minute address sent many messages to them as they sat glued to their TV screens and mobile phones with occasional smile and pep on their faces.

Maharashtra introduces Bills to amend to new farm Acts

Maharashtra government on Tuesday introduced amendment bills in State legislature to three farm acts passed by the union government.

GST collections in June slip below ₹1 lakh crore after 8 months

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in June fell to ₹92,849 crore from ₹1.02 lakh crore in May, marking the first time after eight months that indirect tax collections fell below the ₹1 lakh crore mark.

PDP boycotts J&K Delimitation Commisison, says ‘outcome pre-planned’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), headed by Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday decided to stay away from the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission exercise, saying “there are apprehensions the outcome is pre-planned, it will further result in political disempowerment of J&K’s people and is aimed at realising the political vision of a particular political party”.

Congress to hold bicycle rally on July 7 opposing hike in fuel prices

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has decided to take out a bicycle jatha (rally) in all 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of the State on July 7 opposing the hike in fuel prices and the anti-people policies of the Central and State governments.

Ensure people in mental health homes tested for COVID-19, vaccinated: Supreme Court to Centre

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to ensure that people lodged in mental health establishments are tested for COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated at the earliest.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates | July 6, 2021

Original negative of Rajkumar Hirani’s 'PK' finds its way to NFAI vaults

The city-based National Film Archive of India (NFAI) on Tuesday acquired the original camera negative of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s popular satire PK.

Kamal Haasan responds to Alphonse Puthren’s request, gives a masterclass on ‘Michael Madhana Kama Rajan’

A few weeks ago, Kamal Haasan took to Facebook to share a series of posts on what went into the making of Dasavatharam, his magnum opus which completed 13 years recently. In the comments section, Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren requested Haasan to give a similar “masterclass” on Michael Madhana Kama Rajan (MMKR), often regarded as one of the best comedies in Tamil cinema. Upon Puthran’s request, Haasan recently took to his social media page to share interesting anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories from MMKR, directed by veteran Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.

Indian Army chief Gen. Naravane meets U.K.'s Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Sir Carter

Chief of Army Staff Gen M.M. Naravane has met U.K.’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Sir Nicholas Carter and exchanged views on defence cooperation between the two countries. Gen. Naravane arrived on a two-day visit to the United Kingdom on July 5, the Indian High Commission in London said in a statement.


