Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed as Governor of Karnataka

In a clear indication of an impending cabinet reshuffle, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thaawarchand Gehlot, has been appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka among key gubernatorial changes and new appointments.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, the new appointments will come into effect from the date when the new appointees take charge of their new office.

Apart from Mr Gehlot, whose resignation from the union cabinet is not yet public, new appointments include BJP leaders Hari Babu Kambhampati as the new Governor of Mizoram, Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh and Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Among the transfer, the incumbent Governor of Mizoram P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has been transferred to Goa; Satyadev Narayan Arya, who is right now the Governor of Haryana has been transferred to Tripura as its new Governor and Ramesh Bais, currently the Tripura Governor is transferred to Jharkhand and Bandaru Dattatraya, the incumbent Governor of Himachal Pradesh has been transferred to Haryana as its new Governor.

While it is a fairly extensive rejig in terms of Raj Bhavan’s, Mr Gehlot’s appointment points to an early Cabinet reshuffle exercise in New Delhi within this week.

Sources told The Hindu that former chief minister of Maharashtra and currently BJP supported Rajya Sabha MP, Narayan Rane, has been asked to come to Delhi as has another former chief minister (of Assam) Sarbananda Sonowal. Both leaders will reach Delhi in the early evening, with Mr Rane expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Gehlot’s exit from the council of ministers also means that the BJP will have to look for another Leader of the House for the Rajya Sabha.