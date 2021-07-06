Karnataka

Congress to hold bicycle rally on July 7 opposing hike in fuel prices

A file photo of Congress leading a protest against the hike in fuel prices in Hubballi, Karnataka.   | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has decided to take out a bicycle jatha (rally) in all 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of the State on July 7 opposing the hike in fuel prices and the anti-people policies of the Central and State governments.

KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy told presspersons in Bengaluru on July 6 that the hike in fuel prices made several essential commodities expensive.

A few days ago, the Congress launched a ‘100 not out campaign’ across Karnataka opposing the hike in petrol prices by 48 times since January 2021.

Mr. Reddy demanded payment of ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to families whose members succumbed to COVID-19. The Karnataka government has announced ₹1 lakh to each BPL family whose member or members succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic.


