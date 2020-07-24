Top news of the day: Rajasthan Congress MLAs begin dharna, demand Assembly session; gold hits fresh high of ₹51,946, and more

Rajasthan Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp began a ‘dharna’ at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, saying they will stay put till the Governor summons a session of the State Assembly.

The country’s financial system is sound but lenders should desist from extreme risk aversion during COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

For the third day in a row, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries in a 24-hour span saw another record high, with 34,602 patients having recuperated pushing the recovery rate to 63.45%, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The phase-I human clinical trial of India’s first indigenously-developed vaccine against novel coronavirus, Covaxin, began at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday with the first dose of the injection given to a man, who is in his 30s.

Former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao was a “great son of the soil” and he can truly be called the father of economic reforms in India as he had both the vision and the courage to push them forward, Manmohan Singh, who was Finance Minister in his Cabinet, said on Friday.

Gold prices in the national capital continued to hit new highs, rising by ₹475 per gram to ₹51,946 per 10 gram on Friday, on the back of gains in the international prices of the precious metal and a rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered status quo to be maintained on the disqualification notices issued by Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi to rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs. The court order has essentially put the disqualification procedure on hold.

The Supreme Court on Friday gave time till August 4 to lawyers to research and prepare their defence for noted civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan and former Tehelka magazine editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in a decade-old contempt case that has popped back into the spotlight.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalised the rescheduled window for Indian Premier League (IPL) from September 19 to November 8 in United Arab Emirates, pending government approval.

Danish Sait-starrer French Biriyani explores Bengaluru like few mainstream Kannada films have before. Mainstream movie narratives rarely delve into Bengaluru's non-Kannada ethos, often painting a partial portrait of the city, that is essentially multicultural.