Rajasthan political crisis | Congress MLAs begin ‘dharna’ at Raj Bhawan, demand Assembly session

Rajasthan Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp began a ‘dharna’ at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, saying they will stay put till the Governor summons a session of the State Assembly.

The MLAs, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, arrived at Raj Bhawan in four buses from a hotel on the city outskirts where they have been camping for the past few days.

Before heading for the Raj Bhawan, Mr. Gehlot said he had requested Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday to call a session of the Assembly on Monday.

But there had been no word from him so far, he said.

He threatened that if the demand for convening a session is not met, the MLAs will not be responsible if people gherao the Raj Bhawan.

The Chief Minister claimed the Governor was under pressure from above not to call an assembly session.

At the Raj Bhawan, while Mr. Gehlot met the Governor inside, the MLAs squatted on the lawns, at time shouting slogans in support of the Gehlot-led Congress government. The Governor came out to meet them.

Later, the MLAs said they are starting a dharna.

“We have requested the Governor to convene an Assembly session as per rules and regulations. The governor is working on the directions of the Centre. We will sit here till the session date is given to us,” Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said.

Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg said, “We have collectively put a demand in a democratic manner. More than 103 legislators are sitting on a dharna. People are watching it.”

Before the Friday visit to the Raj Bhawan , Mr. Gehlot called a meeting of the MLAs at the hotel and also addressed mediapersons.