Top news of the day: CJI questions the need for ‘colonial’ sedition law after 75 years of Independence; Rishabh Pant among two members of Indian squad diagnosed with COVID-19 in U.K., and more

Why do you need the ‘colonial law’ of sedition after 75 years of Independence, CJI asks government
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, in what may be an unprecedented judicial criticism of the way the sedition law is used by the government to crush liberties, asked why a colonial law used against Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak continued to survive in the law book after 75 years of Independence.
Rishabh Pant among two members of Indian squad diagnosed with COVID-19 in U.K.
Pant and throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani are understood to have contracted the virus during the Indian squad’s break after last month’s World Test Championship final loss to New Zealand.
U.P.’s efforts in tackling COVID-19 second wave unprecedented and remarkable, says Modi
The Primie Minister said that till four years ago, Uttar Pradesh had only a dozen-odd medical colleges and that they have now increased four-fold.
Scale-up bed strength including for paediatric care and makeshift hospitals in sub-district levels: Health Ministry
Health Ministry reviews preparations under “India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package: Phase II” with States/UTs.
NHRC panel recommends CBI probe into complaints of heinous crimes after Bengal polls
The Calcutta High Court-ordered panel, which was headed by NHRC member Rajiv Jain, concluded that State government had exhibited apathy towards the victims and that there was “retributive violence” by Trinamool Congress supporters.
Centre proposes simpler drone rules
The rules will replace the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules, 2021, notified on March 12, 2021.
Formula soon for Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu to work together in Punjab: Harish Rawat
AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs of the party Harish Rawat said Mr. Singh will continue as Chief Minister when the next Assembly elections are fought.
More than 30 dead, dozens missing in heavy Europe floods
Storms across parts of western Europe in recent days caused rivers and reservoirs to burst their banks, resulting in several flash floods overnight as rain-soaked soil failed to absorb any more water.
Israel arrests dozens of ‘Hamas-linked’ students in West Bank
The military claims that those arrested belong to a Hamas student group at Birzeit University.
Dutch crime reporter dies after shooting
A prominent investigative reporter and commentator, Peter R. de Vries, 64, was shot at least five times as he exited a television studio near the Dutch capital’s centre on July 6. De Vries was involved in a court case against one of the country’s most wanted drug barons.
India’s power consumption returns to pre-COVID level in first fortnight of July
India’s power consumption grew nearly 17% in the first fortnight of July to 59.36 billion units (BU) and returned to pre-pandemic level mainly due to easing of lockdown curbs and delayed monsoon, according to Power Ministry data.
Google Cloud announces second ‘Cloud Region’ in India
With this new region, Google Cloud customers operating in India will benefit from low latency and high performance of their cloud-based workloads and data, the company said.
Twitter shuts down Fleets within a year of launch
Twitter said the feature hasn’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation.
Tokyo Olympics | Participants to wear mask all times, no group photo on podium during medal ceremony
According to the new guidelines, additional podium modules will be placed between gold and silver medallists and gold and bronze medallists to allow for social-distancing.
India at the Tokyo Olympics
After a long and impatient wait, the country will witness its strong and skilled contingent take part in 18 sporting events.