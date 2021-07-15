Top news of the day: CJI questions the need for ‘colonial’ sedition law after 75 years of Independence; Rishabh Pant among two members of Indian squad diagnosed with COVID-19 in U.K., and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, in what may be an unprecedented judicial criticism of the way the sedition law is used by the government to crush liberties, asked why a colonial law used against Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak continued to survive in the law book after 75 years of Independence.

Pant and throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani are understood to have contracted the virus during the Indian squad’s break after last month’s World Test Championship final loss to New Zealand.

The Primie Minister said that till four years ago, Uttar Pradesh had only a dozen-odd medical colleges and that they have now increased four-fold.

Health Ministry reviews preparations under “India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package: Phase II” with States/UTs.

The Calcutta High Court-ordered panel, which was headed by NHRC member Rajiv Jain, concluded that State government had exhibited apathy towards the victims and that there was “retributive violence” by Trinamool Congress supporters.

The rules will replace the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules, 2021, notified on March 12, 2021.

AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs of the party Harish Rawat said Mr. Singh will continue as Chief Minister when the next Assembly elections are fought.

Storms across parts of western Europe in recent days caused rivers and reservoirs to burst their banks, resulting in several flash floods overnight as rain-soaked soil failed to absorb any more water.

The military claims that those arrested belong to a Hamas student group at Birzeit University.

A prominent investigative reporter and commentator, Peter R. de Vries, 64, was shot at least five times as he exited a television studio near the Dutch capital’s centre on July 6. De Vries was involved in a court case against one of the country’s most wanted drug barons.

India’s power consumption grew nearly 17% in the first fortnight of July to 59.36 billion units (BU) and returned to pre-pandemic level mainly due to easing of lockdown curbs and delayed monsoon, according to Power Ministry data.

With this new region, Google Cloud customers operating in India will benefit from low latency and high performance of their cloud-based workloads and data, the company said.

Twitter said the feature hasn’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation.

Tokyo Olympics | Participants to wear mask all times, no group photo on podium during medal ceremony

According to the new guidelines, additional podium modules will be placed between gold and silver medallists and gold and bronze medallists to allow for social-distancing.

After a long and impatient wait, the country will witness its strong and skilled contingent take part in 18 sporting events.