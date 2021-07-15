Google Cloud announces second ‘Cloud Region’ in India

With this new region, Google Cloud customers operating in India will benefit from low latency and high performance of their cloud-based workloads and data, the company said.

Google Cloud on Thursday announced expanding its footprint in India with its second ‘Cloud Region’ in the country. Located in Delhi-NCR to further serve customers and the public sector in India and across Asia-Pacific, this is the company’s 26th Cloud Region globally, and 10th in Asia Pacific.

“One of the reasons we are announcing the second Cloud Region is because we have seen enormous growth in demand for Google Cloud services in India...it is a large commitment from us in capital and infrastructure investment and it is designed to allow us to capture the opportunity that we see around growth coming from existing customers and new customers,” Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud said.

With this new region, Google Cloud customers operating in India will benefit from low latency and high performance of their cloud-based workloads and data, the company said, adding that the region will consist of three availability zones to protect against service disruptions, and offers a portfolio of key products, including Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Spanner, and BigQuery.

“The Indian market represents one of the fastest growing businesses for us globally because of the growth in large customers, in digital natives as well as in small and medium enterprises...Many organisations are looking to use Cloud to leapfrog technology,” Mr Kurian said.

He added the company is investing a lot in expanding its product footprint, engineering capabilities as well as our cloud regions because of the growth they are seeing in the India market.

The company added that Delhi NCR region also unblocks revenue for multi-region and disaster recovery use cases for customers; and creates a differentiated value proposition for companies in regulated industries with far disaster recovery solutions. Customers will have the ability to establish private connections via Interconnect to utilize the Delhi NCR region with existing partners, it said.

“As we slowly emerge from the crisis of the past 18 months, we are turning our focus to helping Indian businesses accelerate their digital transformation, deepening our commitment to India’s digitization and economic recovery. The Google Cloud region in Delhi NCR will help our customers adapt to new requirements, new opportunities and new ways of working,” Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, said.