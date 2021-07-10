Top news of the day: Draft U.P Bill bars those with more than two kids from local polls, govt jobs; Meghalaya CM flags Assam cow protection Bill, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission (UPSLC) states that the provisions are part of the draft titled The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021.

Assam cow protection Bill | Meghalaya will raise issue if State is affected: CM

Many in the Christian-majority States of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland consume beef. While Mizoram and Nagaland have chosen not to react, the Meghalaya government said it would seek the Centre’s intervention if the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021, affects its people and economy.

The statement was made in a status report filed by the Centre through its standing counsel Anil Soni in connection with the high court’s suo motu proceedings on violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital.

The matter was raised during the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, which was held on July 9 virtually.

Sources said a series of press meets will be kicked off from next week with a press conference addressed by former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in Delhi.

Acting on a petition from a woman in Thrissur district, the commission has directed the Director of General Education, CBSE Regional Officer, and the Chief Executive and Secretary of the CISCE to issue circulars to schools asking them to follow the panel’s direction.

About 300 officers from 167 countries attended the Interpol’s 16th annual conference, held virtually from July 6 to 8.

It's going to be only the second launch of the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency in the COVID-19-hit 2021.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China is best known for organising an annual rally and candlelight vigil remembering those killed in the bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

The series, which was originally scheduled to start with the three ODIs on July 13, had to be rescheduled due to COVID outbreak.