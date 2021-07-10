Top news of the day: Draft U.P Bill bars those with more than two kids from local polls, govt jobs; Meghalaya CM flags Assam cow protection Bill, and more

Draft U.P population Bill bars those with more than two kids from local polls, government jobs
The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission (UPSLC) states that the provisions are part of the draft titled The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021.
Assam cow protection Bill | Meghalaya will raise issue if State is affected: CM
Many in the Christian-majority States of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland consume beef. While Mizoram and Nagaland have chosen not to react, the Meghalaya government said it would seek the Centre’s intervention if the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021, affects its people and economy.
Have directed States, UTs to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 directives, Centre informs Delhi High Court
The statement was made in a status report filed by the Centre through its standing counsel Anil Soni in connection with the high court’s suo motu proceedings on violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital.
India flags mutual recognition of CoWIN vaccine certificate with Italy
The matter was raised during the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, which was held on July 9 virtually.
Congress plans nationwide campaign against fuel prices
Sources said a series of press meets will be kicked off from next week with a press conference addressed by former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in Delhi.
Schools should charge fees proportionate to the grades completed: Kerala child rights panel
Acting on a petition from a woman in Thrissur district, the commission has directed the Director of General Education, CBSE Regional Officer, and the Chief Executive and Secretary of the CISCE to issue circulars to schools asking them to follow the panel’s direction.
Interpol meet calls for global strategy against growing ransomware threat
About 300 officers from 167 countries attended the Interpol’s 16th annual conference, held virtually from July 6 to 8.
ISRO plans to launch geo imaging satellite on August 12
It's going to be only the second launch of the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency in the COVID-19-hit 2021.
Hong Kong pro-democracy group downsizes amid crackdown
The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China is best known for organising an annual rally and candlelight vigil remembering those killed in the bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
India-Sri Lanka series to now start from July 18, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah
The series, which was originally scheduled to start with the three ODIs on July 13, had to be rescheduled due to COVID outbreak.