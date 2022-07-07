The major news headlines of the day and more.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

“The process of choosing that new leader should begin now,” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after stepping down. “And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place,” he added. Critics, however, say he should not be allowed to remain as caretaker PM and should be removed from office as soon as possible.

Supreme Court to hear Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s bail plea on July 8

Taking the case on board and after noting the plea for urgency, a Vacation Bench led by Justice Indira Banerjee, on an oral mentioning made by Mr. Zubair’s lawyer, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, ordered the case to be “listed on July 8 before the appropriate Bench subject to assignment”. The Chief Justice of India has to formally assign the case to a Bench.

Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bali, discusses boundary resolution, student visas and G-20

“EAM (External Affairs Minister) called for an early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Recalling the disengagement achieved in some friction areas, EAM reiterated the need to sustain the momentum to complete disengagement from all the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas,“ a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, adding that the two Ministers agreed that they should continue regular contact at military and diplomatic meetings, and looked ahead to the next 16th round of Senior Commanders meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border point “at an early date”.

Eknath Shinde takes charge as Maharashtra CM at Mantralaya

A puja was held at the tastefully decorated office of the Chief Minister before Mr. Shinde took charge. His chamber had a large photograph of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and a picture of Mr. Shinde’s mentor Anand Dighe next to it.

Uddhav Thackeray continues to be Shiv Sena chief, rebel group doesn’t have recognition, claims party MP Arvind Sawant

The Shiv Sena as a political party and the Sena legislature party are "two different entities", Mr. Sawant told a web portal, and claimed the "rebel group does not have recognition". “Even if two-third of the MLAs go, Uddhav Thackeray remains the Sena chief and according to law, only he is the one who can appoint leader of the legislature party,” he said.

Kerala gold smuggling case | Swapna Suresh accuses Crime Branch of harassment

The suspect in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh alleged that the Crime Branch had threatened to implicate her in riot cases unless she kept away from HRDS India, which had already terminated her service, and her lawyer R. Krishna Raj. The CB had filed the conspiracy case against her on a petition by former Kerala minister K.T. Jaleel.

Former Minister Saji Cherian booked over remarks against Constitution

According to a senior police official, a case under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act was registered at Keezhvaipur police station based on a direction by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla. The provision under the Act carries a maximum punishment of three years imprisonment or fine or both.

Prophet row | Uttar Pradesh Police arrest man for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma

The arrest was made hours after a video of the accused in which he is heard threatening to behead Nupur Sharma was shared on various social media platforms. The accused has been booked under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act in an FIR registered at Faridpur police station.

Police official removed from post for objectionable comments against U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath

Station House Officer of Asandra police station Dhyanendra Pratap Singh allegedly made the comments against the U.P. Chief Minister while talking to someone in his office room. A journalist forwarded a video of this conversation to BJP district president Shashank Kushumesh, who in turn, lodged a complaint against the official with the Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats a couple of days ago.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets married to doctor from Kurukshetra

It was a private ceremony without the usual crowds, so much a part of the big, fat Punjabi wedding. Though few details were available, visuals on television and Twitter showed Mr. Mann and his bride at the Anand Karaj ceremony.

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to be new Sherpa of G-20

India assumes the G-20 presidency later this year. With the G-20 presidency coming to India this year, the Sherpa would need to devote a lot of time to numerous meetings that will be held in different parts of the country.

12-13% NPAs in street vendors’ loan scheme, says Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The scheme, which was launched on July 2, 2020, has so far disbursed loans of ₹10,000 each to 30.23 lakh street vendors, of which 11.63 lakh loans have been repaid, according to the official PM-Svanidhi website. Asked about the NPAs under the scheme, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said they were “12-13%”, which was not worrying for him. “The NPAs are manageable,” he added.

China criticises PM Modi, Antony Blinken for greeting Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday

Reacting to a question on Mr. Modi’s greetings, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing that “the Indian side should fully recognise the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama.” It should abide by its “commitment to China, speak and act prudently and stop using Tibet related issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs,” he said.

Colombo Security Conclave agrees to tackle common threats

A roadmap for cooperation was discussed at the meeting attended by the members that include India, Maldives, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka. The representatives of Bangladesh and Seychelles — the two observer nations in the conclave — also shared their views on the occasion.

World Health Organisation reports 77% increase in lab-confirmed monkeypox cases

Most of the cases were reported in Europe and Africa. The UN health agency said the mysterious outbreak continues to mainly affect men who have had sex with men and that other population groups showed no signs of sustained transmission.

Government puts in place new approval framework for wheat flour exports

Exporters of wheat flour would now need approval of the inter-ministerial committee for shipments of atta. The new requirement will be applicable from July 12. The new approval framework will be applicable for wheat flour (atta), maida, samolina (rava/ sirgi), wholemeal atta and resultant atta.

CERT-In issues threat alerts for Google Chrome, GitLab, and Zoho ManageEngine ADAudit Plus

Multiple vulnerabilities were reported in Google Chrome allowing remote attackers to execute arbitrary code and denial of service in the targeted systems. These vulnerabilities, as reported by Cert-In, can exploit the system by sending specially crafted requests on the targeted system.

Sindhu glides into Malaysia Masters quarterfinals

The two-time Olympic medallist, who is seeded seventh, made short work of the world number 32, Yi Man 21-12 21-10 in just 28 minutes in the women’s singles second round clash. However, a tough contest awaits the former World Champion, currently ranked seventh in the world, as she will cross swords with her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight.

Sania Mirza bids adieu to Wimbledon with semifinal loss in mixed doubles

Trailblazing Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's swansong appearance at Wimbledon ended in a semi-final defeat to defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon. Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic, seeded sixth, went down 6-4 5-7 4-6 to Skupski of Great Britain and American Krawczyk in two hours 16 minutes on Wednesday night.