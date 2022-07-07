Bail sought for Alt News founder Mohammed Zubair, lawyer says he is facing death threats

The FIR registered against Mohammed Zubair reveals no crime, says senior advocate

Mohammed Zubair, a journalist and co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, being taken to jail from Patiala House court after the court sent him to 14-day judicial custody, in New Delhi, July 2, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

The FIR registered against Mohammed Zubair reveals no crime, says senior advocate

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to urgently hear a plea to grant Alt News founder Mohammed Zubair bail, saying his life was in danger and the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him revealed no crime.

Though Mr. Gonsalves urged the court to hear the bail plea at 2 pm on Thursday, Justice Indira Banerjee, who is leading the Vacation Bench, said the case had to be formally assigned by the Chief Justice of India to a Bench.

"We are very worried about his safety," Mr. Gonsalves pressed.

"It [the case] has to be assigned by the Honourable Chief Justice of India," Ms. Banerjee, who is accompanied by Justice J.K. Maheshwari on the Bench, told the senior lawyer.

"Then let it be taken up tomorrow..." Mr. Gonsalves pleaded.

"Subject to assignment," Justice Banerjee responded.

"But Your Ladyship may say it is urgent," Mr. Gonsalves suggested.

"Yes," Justice Banerjee agreed and noted the urgency raised by Mr. Gonsalves while tentatively listing the case for Friday before an appropriate Bench subject to its assignment by the CJI.

In his oral mentioning, Mr. Gonsalves introduced Mr. Zubair as the director of Alt News.

‘Identifying hate speeches’

"Their role in this country was to identify hate speeches circulating in the Internet and send them to the respective police stations... He has made many enemies," Mr. Gonsalves submitted.

Seeking bail, the senior lawyer questioned the FIR lodged against him. "A look at the FIR reveals no crime," he submitted.

The lawyer recounted how they had approached the Allahabad High Court for protection against arrest.

"I went to the Allahabad High Court for anticipatory bail, but was denied saying it was premature... Two or three days later, I was arrested," Mr. Gonsalves briefed the court.

He said bail to Mr. Zubair was the need of the hour.

"There are death threats against him. People on the other side doing hate speeches are very anxious... They have said in the internet that they will try to kill him. We are very worried," Mr. Gonsalves appealed to the court.

Mr. Zubair was arrested on June 27 by the Delhi Police for hurting religious sentiments.