Kerala MLA Saji Cherian booked over remarks against Constitution

Staff Reporter July 07, 2022 16:18 IST

A case was registered under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act at Keezhvaipur police station against Saji Cherian

Hours after Saji Cherian, MLA from Chengannur stepped down from the State cabinet following backlash over his controversial remarks against the Constitution, the Pathanamthitta District police on Thursday booked a case against him. According to a senior police official, a case under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act was registered at Keezhvaipur police station based on a direction by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla. The provision under the Act carries a maximum punishment of three years imprisonment or fine or both. The court issued a direction in this regard while considering a petition by a Kochi-based lawyer, who had accused the local police of not acting against the Minister despite filing a complaint. Besides the lawyer, a few other persons including the Kerala Congress leader Joseph M. Puthussery too had filed complaints with the police. Official sources said Rajappan Rawther, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thiruvalla, would lead the investigation. As part of it, the police have already sought a legal opinion from the District Public prosecutor and referred video footage of the controversial speech by the former Minister to the Public Prosecutor for seeking a legal opinion.



