Top news of the day: Supreme Court to hear pleas against farm laws on January 11; priest among three booked as gang-raped woman dies in U.P.’s Budaun, and more

The Chief Justice posted all the petitions concerning the farmers’ issue on January 11, but said that it could be adjourned if the Attorney General found it necessary for the sake of the ongoing talks.

A 50-year-old woman died after she was gang-raped, allegedly by a priest and his two aides, in a village in Ughaiti area of Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, on January 3 night. However, an FIR was registered only on January 5 after a post-mortem confirmed severe injuries to the private parts of the deceased.

Pollachi sexual assault case | CBI arrests AIADMK functionary, two others

The CBI team arrested K. Arulanantham, who was the AIADMK Pollachi town students’ wing secretary, along with two others, in the case of a 19-year-old and several others being sexually assaulted and blackmailed

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde, however, did not stay the implementation of U.P.’s Prohibition Of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 and the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018, despite fervent pleas by petitioners that “rampaging mobs are lifting off people in the middle of wedding ceremonies” buoyed by the enactment of the laws.

Bird flu | Union Environment Ministry’s wildlife division issues guidelines to States

Guidelines include stepping up surveillance and monitoring of the birds. Currently States send tissue samples of birds suspected to harbour the virus to the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Disease, Bhopal.

Coronavirus | Number of recoveries in India cross 1 crore

The death toll has crossed 1.5 lakh; active caseload remains below 3 lakh for the 16th consecutive day.

In the final volume of his autobiography, The Presidential Years, formally released on January 5, he asserted that he couldn’t be “neutral between stability and instability”.

The deal, expected to cost around ₹38,000 crore, could possibly be concluded at the Aero India 2021 in February, a defence official said.

Tapan Misra alleged he was poisoned with deadly arsenic trioxide on May 23, 2017, during a promotion interview at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

The External Affairs Minister made the remarks hours after he called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and also held bilateral discussions with his counterpart, as part of his three-day visit that began on January 5.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ordered Assange to remain in prison while the courts consider an appeal by U.S. authorities against a decision not to extradite him.

Coronavirus | Balkans feel abandoned as vaccinations kick off in Europe

North Macedonian epidemiologist Dragan Danilovski compared the current vaccine situation in the Western Balkans to the inequalities seen during the 1911 sinking of the Titanic.

Petrol price was raised by 26 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. After this increase, petrol in Delhi climbed to ₹83.97 per litre from ₹83.71 previously. Diesel rates rose to ₹74.12 per litre from ₹73.87. In Mumbai, diesel touched an all-time high of ₹80.78.

Australia vs India | Claire Polosak set to become first female match official in a men’s Test match

The 32-year-old from New South Wales has already earned the distinction of being the first female match official in a men’s List A game in Australia.

Australia vs India | One fan at MCG tests positive for COVID-19; others advised to get tested and isolate

According to a report in The Telegraph, health authorities said the man in his thirties was not infectious while at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground on the second day of play “but there is potential he acquired the virus while there” or at a nearby shopping centre.