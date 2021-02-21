Top news of the day: WHO says no traditional medicine cleared for COVID-19 treatment; Djokovic beats Medvedev for ninth Australian Open title and 18th Grand Slam, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The statement comes after recent claims by Patanjali Ayurved on the certification of its product, Coronil, by the global health body. “Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme,” a statement issued by Patanjali had said.

The Centre has written to States — Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and J&K — which are witnessing a daily surge in the number of daily COVID-19 cases directing an increase in proportion of RT-PCR tests while ensuring that those testing negative with Rapid Antigen be retested by RT-PCR.

Australian Open 2021 | Djokovic beats Medvedev for ninth title, 18th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open dominance is intact — nine finals, nine championships. And he keeps gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, now up to 18 overall, two away from the men’s record shared by his two rivals.

The Corps Commander-level talks at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control began at around 10 a.m. on February 20 and ended at 2 a.m. on February 21, official sources said.

FIR said the Twitter handles had spread false Information that the girls had been raped, which was not found in the post mortem report.

Uttarakhand disaster | Two more bodies recovered from Tapovan site, death toll at 68

The identities of 38 bodies have been established so far.

The resignation by Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan and DMK legislator Venkatesan further reduced the strength of the ruling alliance to 11, while the opposition has 14 MLAs in the 33-member assembly, which has seven vacancies.

“At 2 p.m. today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down,” the Diamond Harbour MP, who is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said, sharing the notice served to his wife, Rujira Banerjee, on social media.

Speaking at the launch of his new book Because India Comes First, Mr. Madhav said democracy is stressed and facing new challenges with the rise of “non-political” and “non-state” forces.

The resolution was passed in the first meeting of the BJP’s new set of national office-bearers.

India, which has been hailed as the pharmacy of the world, announced the gift of 200,000 COVID-19 doses for U.N. peacekeepers.

Protesters gathered again on February 21 all over Myanmar, a day after security forces shot dead two people at a demonstration in the country’s second biggest city. A funeral was also held for a young woman killed earlier by police.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on February 21 set a new July-end vaccination target as he promised that the rollout of jabs against COVID-19 will go “further and faster”, covering every adult in the country.

Six of the vaccines are in the third stage of the trials, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on February 20, citing data from the National Medical Products Administration.

“When you were young, what was your dream, who was your role-model to get you to this position”, she was asked at an interactive session hosted by Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) in Bengaluru on February 21.

The Finance Minister, in her Budget 2021-22, had announced a big-ticket privatisation agenda including privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company.

In a statement on February 21, India’s flagship carrier claimed that “legitimate” documents were asked for from Bhaker when she was boarding its flight along with her mother for Bhopal from Delhi on February 19, contrary to the allegations made by her against the airline.