National

Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Two more bodies recovered from Tapovan site, death toll at 68

NDRF personnel during their ongoing rescue operations at Tapovan Tunnel in flash flood-hit Chamoli district on February 20, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The death toll in the Uttarakhand's Chamoli disaster rose to 68 even as the search operations continued there for the 15th day on February 21.

Also read: The Hindu Explains | Why are geologists worried about a slew of hydroelectric projects and environmental stress in Uttarakhand?

The identities of 38 bodies have been established so far.

On Feb. 20, five more bodies were recovered from the Tapovan area — three bodies were recovered from the desilting tank near the project barrage by Feb. 20 evening while two more were extricated late at night, district administration officials said.

In all, 28 human body parts have so far been found at different places.

The Uttarakhand Police have sent the DNA samples of 96 family members of the missing persons and 73 bodies/body parts to the forensic science laboratory in Dehradun for matching.

Also read | Until about 10 years ago, I believed that it was possible to have hydropower projects in Uttarakhand: People’s Science Institute Director

The Joshimath police have registered 204 missing reports.

Over 160 metres of the Tapovan tunnel have been cleared of sludge and debris.

Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S. Bhadauria had asked the NTPC to press into service additional excavators and divert the course of Dhauli Ganga to the other side so that its water does not flow through the barrage into Tapovan tunnel hampering sludge clearing efforts.

River water flowing into the tunnel from the barrage has been a major headache for rescuers at the tunnel making the muck clearing operations even more challenging, Mr. Bhadauria said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Comments
Related Articles

Clause 6 delay: AASU to stage protest against Prime Minister’s visit

Navy team measures depth of glacial lake in Uttarakhand's Tapovan

Sreedharan’s impact likely to be ‘minimal’; BJP not serious contender in Kerala: Tharoor

Fuel price rise | Govt should find a solution: Mayawati

One more arrested in IED recovery case in Jammu

Govt. working on law to regulate social media, says Ram Madhav

Fourth phase A.P. Gram Panchayat elections | Above three lakh voters exercise franchise in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema

Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Kathua

Unnao Police registers FIR against 8 Twitter handles over “fake” stories

UN chief voices appreciation for India's leadership in fight against COVID-19, vaccine assistance

CBI summons TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s wife in coal pilferage case

BJP resolution lauds PM Modi for reforms in agriculture sector, handling of COVID-19 situation

I-T Dept conducts searches on group running multi-specialty hospital in Srinagar

DMK will give special attention to industrial growth, assures Stalin

Coronavirus | Centre writes to States witnessing spike in daily new COVID-19 cases

Caste associations protest against assigning Devendrakula Velalar title

India signs $ 50 million defence LoC agreement to boost maritime capabilities of Maldives

Arbitration award issue | Cairn Energy hopeful of acceptable solution

Fourth phase A.P. Gram Panchayat elections | Over 48% polling till 10.30 a.m. in Visakhapatnam

Militant hideout unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 21, 2021 5:27:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/uttarakhand-glacier-disaster-two-more-bodies-recovered-from-tapovan-site-death-toll-at-68/article33893890.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY