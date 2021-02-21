Economy

I neither had a dream nor role-model, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

One had expected Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to say that she had a dream and a role-model in life, but alas it wasn’t so and she was quite candid about it.

“When you were young, what was your dream, who was your role-model to get you to this position”, she was asked at an interactive session hosted by Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) in Bengaluru on Sunday.

“Absolutely sweet question,” responded Ms. Sitharaman.

“But I am not even sure I had a dream. I just kept doing what was before me and went along the flow.” “I don’t think I chart any course in my life. I walked along the path which was before me and that destiny has taken me wherever I am”, the Minister said.

“Only thing is I better perform so that I don’t disappoint people who have given me the responsibility and I don’t want to disappoint the people of India,” Ms. Sitharaman added.

