Top news of the day: ICMR says India’s vaccines will be effective against COVID-19 variants; Disha Ravi sent to three-day judicial custody in toolkit case, and more

Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava said the third clinical trial of Covaxin BB152 had been completed as all the 25,800 volunteers involved in the exercise had been administered both the doses. “The interim analysis report should be out in a week,” he said.

Sputnik V is one of only three vaccines in the world with an efficacy of 91.6% and has most authorisations granted with 26 countries globally, says company.

“Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme,” said Patanjali in a statement. Under CoPP, Coronil can now be exported to 158 countries.

Toolkit case | Delhi court sends Disha Ravi to three-day judicial custody

Police said Ms. Ravi was evasive during her previous interrogation and tried to shift blame on the co-accused.

Ladakh standoff | India, China complete disengagement at Pangong Tso

The 10th round of Corps Commander talks will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side around 10 a.m. on February 20, a defence official said. Disengagement is fully complete as per the agreement and has been jointly verified by both sides.

Ladakh standoff | China says four of its soldiers died in Galwan clash

China has for the first time recognised four soldiers who died in the June 15 clash in Galwan valley, breaking its silence over the number of casualties suffered by the People’s Liberation Army.

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | India, China and the Line of Actual Control

Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a deep dive into the disengagement plan between India and China along the LAC.

Yet to complete half his jail term, says Jharkhand High Court.

Following the deaths of two infants within 24 hours of receiving paediatric vaccines in Coimbatore, the State Health Department has ordered all primary health centres and anganwadis not to use the batch of vaccines administered on February 17. The two infants aged around two-and-a-half months were administered paediatric vaccines — pentavalent, rotavirus vaccine and oral polio vaccine.

The strong response came soon after the experts connected the Indian policy on Kashmir with the status of religious minorities in India and said they could face discrimination in “employment and land ownership”.

“Touchdown confirmed,” exclaimed Ms. Mohan, who emigrated from India to the U.S. when she was only a year old.

The number of asylum-seekers coming in initially will be very limited, beginning February 19 at a border crossing in San Diego and expanding to Brownsville, Texas, on February 22 and El Paso, Texas, on February 26.

When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020 it was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year.

Unless quality of services are good, next generation 5G will not serve its purpose, TRAI Secretary said.

Uber drivers are currently treated as self-employed, meaning that in law they are only afforded minimal protections.

Social media companies use news to attract customers and have been accused by news publishers of not sharing enough advertising revenue with them. The legislation could boost sales in the struggling news business.

Ankita will become only the second player to crack the doubles top-100 since Sania Mirza, who is a six-time Grand Slam champion.

Australian Open 2021 | Medvedev powers past Tsitsipas to enter final

The fourth seed proved far too strong for Greece’s Tsitsipas, crushing him 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in front of more than 7,000 noisy fans at Rod Laver Arena to extend his win streak to 20.

Kohli remembered feeling alone despite the fact that there were supportive people in his life.